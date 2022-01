The Governor is aiming to turn Auburn and other locations throughout the state into green energy center. In a press release ahead of her State of the State address, Governor Hochul said she’s directing multiple government groups to make New York one of four Federal Green Hydrogen Hubs which would receive funding set aside by legislation signed by President Biden in November. Part of this plan includes creating regional hubs, with one being located in Auburn. Other proposed locations include Buffalo, Albany, and the Central New York area.

AUBURN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO