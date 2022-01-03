ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Nearly a year after Jan. 6, US democracy remains perilously fragile

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2Ovu_0dbmIiAH00

On Jan. 20, 2021, most Americans breathed a sigh of relief. President Biden ’s inauguration went off without a hitch. Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the election had failed. Even conservative states attorneys, election officials and judges had rejected his spurious allegations of voter fraud. The FBI had arrested many of the terrorists who had stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and was aggressively pursuing the rest.

Democracy itself seemed to be the big winner, and many of us believed politics was returning to normal.

That hope proved forlorn. During the past year, Trump has doubled down on the “Big Lie,” the unfounded claim that he won the election. The myth that it was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud has become Republican orthodoxy, accepted by 56 percent of the party faithful. He has made accepting it a loyalty test in what is now his party. In May, Trump supporters formed the America Strong political action committee to target 10 house Republicans who voted to impeach the former president.

Rhetoric alone, however, is no cause for concern. A lie does not become truth by endlessly repeating it, but a lie can become the basis for action. Using unfounded claims of voter fraud as a pretext, Republicans have been making it harder for Democrats to vote. Under the guise of election security, 19 states have passed more restrictive voting laws. These laws restrict voting by mail, tighten (already more than adequate) identification requirements, reduce the number of polling places, shorten the time for early voting, and/or increase the number of voters per precinct (which leads to longer wait times). Many of these laws, such as Georgia’s highly restrictive measure, unduly impact minorities, who tend to vote Democratic.

Restricting access to the ballot box is just one part of the strategy. Across the country, Republicans are replacing nonpartisan election officials with party loyalists, and Trump has endorsed candidates for secretary of state who accept the big lie. These partisan officials could refuse to certify elections results, as two did in Michigan after the 2020 election.

Even more pernicious are laws passed by 14 states giving legislatures power to interfere in elections. These statutes make it easier to challenge and even invalidate results. Conservative jurists have been arguing that state legislatures have the power to appoint electors. In such a scenario a state legislature could invalidate a Democratic victory and appoint Republican electors, thus negating the will of its own people. These efforts by Trump supporters led journalist Barton Gellman to conclude that the effort to subvert the 2024 presidential election has already begun.

The strategy may not work. Restrictive voting laws still face numerous legal challenges. Democrats control 17 state Houses, and nine states with Republican-controlled legislatures have Democratic governors. Even if they do not change the outcome, however, these measures increase the likelihood of contentious elections, including confrontations at polling places.

If legal efforts to subvert the 2024 election fail, the threat of violence remains. A recent survey by the Public Religion Research Institute revealed that 18 percent of all Americans and 30 percent of Republicans agree with the statement: “True American patriots might have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, extremist groups may have gone underground, but they have not gone away. A March report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated that “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and militia violent extremists present the most lethal” domestic extremist threat. Most racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists are white supremacists.

Three retired generals have called on the military to prepare for another insurrection in 2024 and warn that politically-motivated members of the armed forces might take sides. This would be a worst-case scenario that seems unlikely given the Pentagon’s unwillingness to use force against Black Lives Matter protesters as Trump demanded. In December, the Department of Defense issued “guidance on plans to counter extremist activity in the force.” Though probably not extensive, the presence of extremists in the military, some of whom participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, is worrisome.

During the almost 40 years that I have taught Western and World Civilizations, I have often told students what a remarkable thing the orderly transfer of power that occurs at a U.S. presidential inauguration is. Over the course of history, people with power have often refused to give it up, even in ostensibly democratic countries. The rigged presidential election in Nicaragua, which gave Daniel Ortega a fourth term in November, is a case in point.

The political system we have long taken for granted is now in jeopardy. American democracy rests on a consensus that elections are free and fair. Before 2020, the integrity of a U.S. presidential election had not been seriously questioned since 1876. In that election, unlike 2020, there were legitimate grounds for challenging the outcome. Despite the controversy, the parties resolved the issue through compromise.

No president before Trump has refused to concede an election since the tradition of formally doing so began in 1896. Even after exhausting every avenue of appeal, failing to replace the attorney general with a loyalist who would validate his claims of election fraud, and unable to get Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral college vote, Trump clung to the myth that he won the election. Mounting evidence suggests he was plotting a coup to stay in power.

Neither Trump’s behavior nor acceptance of the “Big Lie” by his supporters is surprising. The unwillingness of all but a handful of congressional Republicans to call him out on it is. Even those who privately admit the election was fair refuse to say so in public. The party has made a devil’s bargain for which the rest of us may have to pay.

If an election result can be invalidated, either by legal chicanery or force of arms, the United States will no longer be a democracy. To prevent that from happening we must be vigilant and proactive.

Tom Mockaitis is a professor of history at DePaul University and author of “Violent Extremists: Understanding the Domestic and International Terrorist Threat.”

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Biden And Harris Issued A Dire Warning: Democracy Is In Danger And Political Violence Is A Threat One Year After The Jan. 6 Attack

One year after former president Donald Trump's supporters tried to overturn an election, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a dire warning at the scene of the attack: The threat to democracy and the potential for political violence continues, driven by new, Republican-led voter restrictions across the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MassLive.com

‘Democracy can and will prevail’: A year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Sen. Ed Markey says US in daily struggle to protect democracy

Sen. Ed Markey can still hear the U.S. Capitol intercom: “lock all doors, bolt all windows — the Capitol is under attack.”. The 75-year-old Massachusetts Democrat, who’s spent 45 years serving on Capitol Hill, took a long pause during a recent interview after describing the tense moments before security teams helped lawmakers and their staffs scramble to safety as a mob of former President Donald Trump’s followers breached the building on Jan. 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
WHYY

One year after Jan. 6, signs of a nation deeper in peril

Even the vigils speak to our differences. As the nation reflects on the year since a violent mob attempted to stop the certification of election results, there will be gatherings for those who believe the attack was an attempted coup, and who are alarmed by the passage of restrictive voting rules in several states.
POLITICS
Omak Chronicle

Jan. 6 attack demonstrates fragility of democracy, Murray says

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray called on her colleagues to pass a bill protecting voting rights on the anniversary of the attempt to violently overturn the 2020 presidential election. “Senators have a responsibility to stand up for our democratic process and ensure nothing like Jan. 6 ever happens again. A responsibility to ensure leaders are chosen not by violence, but by elections where every eligible citizen in this country can make their voice heard at the ballot box,” Murray, D-Wash., said in a statement issued by her office. “That is why I have long said that passing strong voting rights protections will be the most important thing we do in this Congress.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Daniel Ortega
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, democracy has not been rebuilt

I remember Jan. 6, 2021, as one of those “time stop” moments. It’s how my parents described scary events to me as a child: ones that you can recall exactly where you were and what you were doing. My mom’s main example was the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster — she was watching it on TV in class.
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Nearly a year after the Capitol insurrection, 70% of Americans polled believe it was a threat to our democracy

ABC NEWS– It has been nearly a year since the surreal scene played out in Washington, when a violent mob of pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, a new ABC News poll shows more than 70% of Americans believe that riot was a threat to our democracy, and a majority of 58% believe Donald Trump bears a share of the blame.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#State Senate#Legislature#Election Security#Americans#Fbi#Capitol#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic
The Independent

A third of Americans say violence against government sometimes justified a year on from Capitol riot

A significant share of Americans believe that violence against the US government is sometimes justified as the United States approaches the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.In a University of Maryland/Washington Post poll, 34 per cent of respondents agreed with the sentiment that it was sometimes “justified for citizens to take violent action against the government”. That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate.Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Philly

2 Local Congressmembers Remember US Capitol Attack One Year Later: ‘Ultimately, Jan. 6, Democracy Won’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marks a dark day in the nation’s history. It will be one year since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Eyewitness News spoke to local lawmakers who were inside the Capitol during the insurrection about how they’re marking the somber anniversary. Two area congressmembers, both Democrats, spoke about their recollections of that day. Rep. Andy Kim represents New Jersey’s 3rd District, which includes much of Burlington County, and Rep. Brendan Boyle represents Pennsylvania’s 2nd District, from North Philadelphia all the way up to Somerton. Eyewitness News also reached out to a handful of Republican congressmembers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox17

A year after Jan. 6 riot, Michigan leaders warn of threats to democracy

(WXMI) — The harrowing images, videos and detailed reports of what happened during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol are burned into our collective memories. An angry pro-Trump mob, in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, busted through barriers using flags as weapons, and forced their way into the halls of American democracy.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy