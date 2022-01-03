ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets and the Economy Brace as the Federal Reserve's First Rate Hike Could Come in Two Months

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve in a little over two months is expected to enact its first rate increase in three years. As officials prep for a return to more conventional monetary policy, Wall Street is watching closely. The Fed is responding to inflation pressures that are running — by some...

Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

10-Year Treasury Yield ‘Fair Value’ Estimate: 7 January 2022

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to a nine-month high on Thursday (Jan. 6), which may be a prelude to setting a new pandemic high in the days ahead. If that happens, the increase would signal a higher probability that the benchmark rate would push above levels reached before the pandemic started in early 2020. During the 12 months prior to pandemic, the 10-year rate traded in the roughly 2%-3%-plus range.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Markets pricing in high chance of a US rate hike

Rising wages and falling unemployment in the US have sparked further weakness in equities, with bets on a US rate hike soon increasing. NFPs miss headline expectations, but wages rise and unemployment shrinks. Investors staring at a Fed rate hike in near future. CPI, supermarkets and US banks dominate next...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Interest Rates#Federal Funds Rate#The Economy Brace#The Federal Reserve#The Leuthold Group
KTLA

U.S. unemployment rate drops to pandemic low at 3.9%

The nation’s unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans still reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop in the jobless rate, from 4.2% in November, indicated that many […]
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Jobs and Fed Rate Hikes Could be Clues to Consumer Spending: Week Ahead

Will consumers continue to spend at retail? That could depend on the labor market and when the Fed will raise rates. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. The world's largest economy gained only 199,000 jobs in the final month of the year, the Labor Department said, defying expectations for an increase of hundreds of thousands of positions fueled by the recovery from Covid-19. However, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent, not far from where it was before the pandemic struck, and Biden hailed the report as marking "a historic day for our economic recovery." Analysts warn the days ahead may nonetheless grow darker as Covid cases caused by the new variant surge and again complicate daily life.
BUSINESS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS

