Lil Wayne’s Bodyguard Changes Course, Wants To Press Charges Over Alleged AK-47 Incident

By bignoah256
 4 days ago

Lil Wayne’s bodyguard has decided he now wants to press chargers over a bizarre incident at the rapper’s home where the bodyguard claims Wayne pulled a gun on him.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A month ago, Lil Wayne’s bodyguard claimed Weezy pulled a gun on him . This reportedly happened because he felt the bodyguard was sneaking photos and leaking them to the media.

Wayne allegedly told him to leave after finding that out, but the bodyguard took a quick trip to the bathroom before leaving. That is when things got crazy and a physical altercation allegedly ensued, complete with the AR-15. The guard claims he escaped to the neighborhood guard station and called the police.

Police arrived quickly, but law enforcement sources involved in the case told TMZ that cops had “issues” with the guard’s story, and noted that he did not have “any marks on his body or injuries from the alleged physical confrontation.”

When this happened, the bodyguard declined to press charges even though he called the police, but according to TMZ , he has now had a change of heart. While nobody knows what kind of charges the bodyguard is aiming for, he alleges Wayne hit him in the head and face, so an assault charge may be the direction.

