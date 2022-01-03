ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Authentic Brands Group Buys 55% Stake in Beckhams’ DB Ventures

By Abigail Gentrup
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authentic Brands Group is purchasing a 55% stake in David and Victoria Beckham’s DB Ventures for $271 million, per The Daily Mail. DB Ventures controls the soccer star’s deals with Tudor watches and Haig whiskey. The company is reportedly looking to pay...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Aéropostale-owner Authentic Brands withdraws IPO plans

(Reuters) – Apparel chain operator Authentic Brands Group Inc on Wednesday withdrew its plans for an initial public offering in the United States, according to its filing with the securities regulator. The company, which did not give a reason for shelving its listing, had agreed in November to sell...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group Officially Withdraws From IPO Process

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has dialed back its plans to go public. The retail and marketing powerhouse on Wednesday filed a request to withdraw registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, officially halting the IPO process it began in July when it first filed an S-1 form. The news comes shortly after ABG received a pair of new investments from CVC Capital Partners (CVC) and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) in November, which valued the company at $12.7 billion. At the time ABG founder, chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said in an interview with FN’s sister publication WWD that the company would push its...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Authentic Brands Officially Tables IPO

Reebok and Sports Illustrated owner Authentic Brands Group has remained as active as ever, but it won’t be on the public markets any time soon. The conglomerate officially canceled its plans for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Wednesday. It had initially filed for the offering in July.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Beckhams
Person
David Beckham
Soompi

January Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!. The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from December 8, 2021 to January 8, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beckhams Db Ventures#The Daily Mail#Mirror#Xix Entertainment#Abg#Reebok#Cvc Capital Partners#Hps Investment Partners
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Names Jean Qian China Director, Reflecting Growing ‘Strategic Focus’ on Asia

Sotheby’s has appointed Jean Qian as its new managing director of China. In her new role, Qian will oversee strategic initiatives in the region and will be responsible for growing Sotheby’s local client base there. She will be based in Shanghai. Qian was previously vice president for the China Asia-Pacific region at the fashion e-commerce company Farfetch. Prior to that, she served in various management consulting roles across the luxury and financial sectors. Alongside its competitors Christie’s and Phillips, Sotheby’s reported a strong year of sales in 2021, helped by an expansion of digital and live-streamed auctions, as well as a growing...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

On the Heels of Nike Lawsuit, Lululemon Names New Mirror CEO

Lululemon is making some management changes at Mirror. Just one day after Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps, the company has named Michael Aragon as CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, effective Jan. 17. Aragon will report to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald and takes over for Mirror founder Brynn Putnam who resigned from her role in September. Aragon joins the athletic company from Amazon, where he has served for five years as chief content officer at Twitch, a live-streaming service that creates unique multi-player entertainment experiences. Under Aragon’s...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Balenciaga Is Coming to a Gap Store Near You, Thanks to Ye

Later this year, expect to see a hint of Balenciaga‘s signature style at your local Gap store. The French luxury brand’s creative director, and longtime Kanye “Ye” West friend, Demna Gvasalia is adding his take to the retailer’s Yeezy Gap collection. In a short statement Yeezy Gap said, “this first of its kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap.” While no further details about what apparel or accessory categories we could expect from this collab, the brand did confirm to FN that the first drop is slated for June...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

New York Times Acquires The Athletic for $550 million

The Athletic CEO and co-founder Alex Mather once said that he wanted to let the newspaper industry “continuously bleed until we are the last ones standing.”. On Thursday the sports subscription site was acquired by a newspaper company as The New York Times agreed to purchase The Athletic for $550 million, The Times announced in a news release after the markets closed Thursday.
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Anta Gaining Ground on Rivals Nike, Adidas, Puma

Anta, the “Nike of China,” is gaining momentum in its home country, while brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma have taken a hit in the world’s largest fashion market. China’s top domestic sportswear brand has grown substantially due to its affordability. After going public in 2007,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Maye Musk Suits Up in Black Leather Ski Suit and These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers in Switzerland

Now that winter is in full swing, celebrities are changing their locations. Maye Musk is one of the latest stars to take on cold temperatures. On Wednesday, the model and mother to Elon Musk took to Instagram to share photos from her time in Switzerland. “Enjoying the sunshine in Switzerland. Thank you to the Gottschalk family for a wonderful week over New Year’s. This was my first time in Gstaad, with the most kind and hospitable hosts. Every day was a #PerfectMoment #Hiking #Eating #Chocolates #Exploring #Friends #Laughing And, of course, complicated Covid tests. Thanks Joanne, you successfully navigated this process....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Brands That Will Disappear in 2022

The U.S. economy is in the midst of one of its most turbulent periods in history. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for many businesses to operate, and soaring inflation has made it difficult for some Americans to afford household items. These challenges have been too much for some companies to handle — […]
CELL PHONES
theblockcrypto.com

MoneyGram buys minority stake in crypto company Coinme

MoneyGram, the publicly traded money transfer company, has completed a strategic minority investment in Coinme, a cryptocurrency cash exchange in the US, the company announced today. The investment gives MoneyGram a 4% ownership stake in Coinme and closes out the exchange’s Series A financing round. The investment builds on...
MARKETS
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy