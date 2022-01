On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced it had acquired the exclusive media rights to the Belmont Stakes through 2030. Terms of the eight-year pact, which begins in 2023, were not disclosed. The third jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown should fit nicely within Fox’s portfolio of “championship live events.” But as Michael Mulvihill (EVP, head of strategy & analytics, Fox Sports) explained, the company’s desire to add another marquee sporting event was only half of the race’s appeal. “The other factor is [that] we, and every other major media company, are trying to develop our gaming business…. [And Belmont is] a...

SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO