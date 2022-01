Michigan’s only Black member of Congress is retiring, leaving Detroit-area Democrats looking for a replacement who can best represent minority communities. U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, surprised many in Southeast Michigan when she announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election when her fourth term expires at the end of 2022. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, plans to run for reelection in the neighboring 12th Congressional District, setting up what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary race for the newly-drawn 13th Congressional District.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO