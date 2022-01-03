ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden held a virtual meeting with farmers to discuss his...

Baker City Herald

Biden sets agenda for boosting meat processing competition

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced on Monday, Jan. 3, its new plan to boost competition in the meatpacking industry and reduce meat prices to consumers. The plan includes $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to expand independent processing capacity, strengthening rules that protect producers and consumers, promoting vigorous and fair enforcement of existing competition laws and increasing transparency in cattle markets.
Shore News Network

Joe Biden announces plan to take on Big Meat as meat prices continue to soar due to Bidenflation

President Joe Biden is now setting his sights on “Big Meat”, America’s alledged meat conglomerates who he claims are artificially raising the prices of meat products. Biden met with “Small Meat” this week, representatives of meat and poultry farmers. The meeting did not discuss supply chain issues, the surge in fuel prices and the cost of feed and other products due to Bidenflation.
Mashed

What Biden's New Meat Production Plan Means For Your Next Grocery Trip

If you're seeing meatless Mondays increasing in popularity recently, it's probably not just because more people are going vegan. A more likely cause may be that consumers nearly have to mortgage their house to pay for a pack of rib eyes. America's meat industry has taken some hard hits since the onset of the pandemic, and consumers' wallets are paying the price. There is hope on the horizon for carnivores, however, as the Biden-Harris Administration has put a plan into action to improve the meat market.
Reason.com

Food Costs Likely To Rise as Farmers' Expenses Shoot Up

Famine is one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse for good reason; hunger was an unwelcome companion for most of human history. The threat it poses declined in recent decades because of innovations in agriculture and increasing prosperity. But the largely policy-inflicted economic disruptions of the past two years partially reversed progress made towards feeding the world and alleviating poverty. Now, with food prices on the rise, there's a danger that hunger will follow.
abc7amarillo.com

Biden announces efforts to bring down meat prices amid inflation crisis

WASHINGTON (TND) — In 2021, Americans stretched their budgets while corporations saw earnings soar. Inflation hit Americans hardest at the gas pump. “Hopefully gas comes down. It really hurts,” one driver told The National Desk. But top oil companies had their highest profits in years. At the grocery...
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. The world's largest economy gained only 199,000 jobs in the final month of the year, the Labor Department said, defying expectations for an increase of hundreds of thousands of positions fueled by the recovery from Covid-19. However, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent, not far from where it was before the pandemic struck, and Biden hailed the report as marking "a historic day for our economic recovery." Analysts warn the days ahead may nonetheless grow darker as Covid cases caused by the new variant surge and again complicate daily life.
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
