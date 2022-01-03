ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

4,091 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,091 new positive coronavirus cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 18.2% with a rate of 29.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.7% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Experts: “People who are unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID than those who are vaccinated”

The agency said 7,501 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,636,631 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,561,514 individuals are fully vaccinated

The County Metric map shows 27 in Red, 65 in Orange, and zero in Yellow or Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

    How the state’s COVID-19 map has developed from October 7, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2021
    Image via Indiana Department of Health
Army to announce vaccine that protects against an array of COVID-19 variants

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,278,285 total positive cases and 18,433 total deaths. There are also 651 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,164 total COVID-19 patients: 2,855 confirmed and 309 under investigation.

The department says 10.7% of ICU beds and 63.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Local pharmacist dealing with surge in testing demands, staffing shortages

CARMEL — Pharmacies across the state right now are busier than ever before, between people searching high and low for COVID-19 tests and most drug stores already dealing with staffing shortages – there has never been more work to be done. Locally, Sam Calcuttawala, a pharmacist and the co-owner of Carmel Prescription Shop knows the […]
Public health experts recommend better masks to fight COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, public health experts said the N95 respirator was the best mask to wear to protect against the first outbreak of the coronavirus. But those respirators were in short supply and cloth masks were the next best alternative. Now with the […]
Indiana sets new record for the highest single-day COVID-19 case count

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 case counts are reaching an all-time high in Indiana. A total of 15,277 new positive cases were added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard during Thursday’s update – the highest single-day count since the pandemic began. “I’m not surprised based on what I’m seeing coming in to our hospital… but also seeing how […]
Travelers board cruises in Florida despite case surges

Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
Indiana getting $184.4 million for home energy assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — Low income Indiana families can get additional help with their heating bills this winter. On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that Indiana received $184.4 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This funding will help address home energy costs this winter, working to prevent shutting off utilities. The funding is a […]
Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant rise to record levels and every encounter seems risky. Families are rethinking visits with grandparents, playtime with other toddlers and trips to the park or library. A setback last month in Pfizer studies of a vaccine for kids under 5 dimmed hopes that shots for tots might come soon. Efforts are ongoing. Public health authorities say surrounding young kids with people who are vaccinated and masking those 2 and older can help keep them and others safe.
United Way continues to address learning loss in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The United Way of Central Indiana is working to address the learning loss that central Indiana students faced while learning from home. “As a parent, I have four school-aged children and I was able to see myself the learning loss that happens, but we also know from data that the learning loss has […]
Bill to limit vaccine mandates moves to full Indiana House with amendments

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private businesses is on its way to the full Indiana House following the addition of some amendments, including one that would allow workers whose exemptions were denied to receive unemployment benefits. House Bill 1001 requires private employers with vaccine mandates to also offer a testing […]
Parents in Michigan school shooting lose bid to reduce bail

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school waived a key hearing Friday, moving his case straight to a trial court, while a judge rejected a request by his parents to reduce their $500,000 bail and get them out of jail. Prosecutors vigorously opposed a lower bond for James and […]
