4,091 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,091 new positive coronavirus cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 18.2% with a rate of 29.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.7% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 7,501 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,636,631 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,561,514 individuals are fully vaccinated

The County Metric map shows 27 in Red, 65 in Orange, and zero in Yellow or Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

How the state’s COVID-19 map has developed from October 7, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2021

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,278,285 total positive cases and 18,433 total deaths. There are also 651 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,164 total COVID-19 patients: 2,855 confirmed and 309 under investigation.

The department says 10.7% of ICU beds and 63.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

