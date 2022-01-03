ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Police: Man robs Dollar General with screwdriver

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was arrested over New Year’s weekend for robbing a store in Mobile.

Officers say they responded to a call about a robbery at a Dollar General Store on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Herman Files, 51, allegedly entered the store and began hiding items. When the store clerk confronted Files, he threatened her with a screwdriver, according to MPD.

Files fled the scene before police arrived but were later picked up by officers when they recognized a man fitting his description.

The incident occurred right after 11 a.m. at 1320 Springhill Avenue near the intersection of St. Stephens Road and Springhill Avenue.

