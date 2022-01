On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the initial outbreak of SARS-Cov-2 had attained pandemic status. That was nearly two years ago. That’s how long the world has been living with the COVID-19 pandemic. We have endured months of masks, social distancing, missed gatherings, celebrations, and events. This also includes nearly two years of missed doctor’s appointments, well checks, vaccinations, and medical screenings—including the routine cancer screenings that can detect cancer in early stages, when there are more treatment options and a higher probability of survival.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO