ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New laws going into effect in Massachusetts

By Tony Fay
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22S4J6_0dbmEdK800

(WWLP) – The new year means some new laws have gone into effect in Massachusetts.

The state minimum wage has increased to $14.25 per hour; that’s an increase from last year’s minimum wage of $13.50 per hour. Tipped workers will also see their hourly wage go up to a minimum of $6.15 per hour.

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

Also going up is the state’s benefit for Paid Family and Medical Leave. Maximum weekly benefits are increasing from $850 to more than $1,000.

Finally, a voter-approved animal welfare law designed to improve conditions for egg-laying hens and for pigs is set to take effect. That law was modified at the end of last year, changing standards to the amount of space required for hens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
WWLP

Schools see sharp spike in COVID-19 cases

A total of 51,100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in students and staff of Massachusetts schools over the past two weeks, more than two-and-a-half times the number of new infections logged in the previous two-week span.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#New Laws#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WWLP

Judge OKs marathon bomber’s COVID payment going to victims

A U.S. District Court judge agreed to let federal prosecutors use convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payment to help pay the millions of dollars he was ordered to pay his victims, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy