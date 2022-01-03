New laws going into effect in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The new year means some new laws have gone into effect in Massachusetts.

The state minimum wage has increased to $14.25 per hour; that’s an increase from last year’s minimum wage of $13.50 per hour. Tipped workers will also see their hourly wage go up to a minimum of $6.15 per hour.

Also going up is the state’s benefit for Paid Family and Medical Leave. Maximum weekly benefits are increasing from $850 to more than $1,000.

Finally, a voter-approved animal welfare law designed to improve conditions for egg-laying hens and for pigs is set to take effect. That law was modified at the end of last year, changing standards to the amount of space required for hens.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.