Charlotte Flair made an appearance on SmackDown, and since her recent feud was with the recently departed Toni Storm, fans weren't sure who she would end up taking on next. The Flair vs Storm program was ended abruptly, so when she came out for a promo segment, we were hoping to see what her new direction would be, and that we did, but we also learned who would be in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Flair said "Happy New Year! Let me guess, your New Year's Resolution was to eat healthy and go to the gym, and whatever normal things people to do feel better. But my resolution was a bit more ambitious. My resolutions make history."

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO