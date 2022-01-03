ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

Former Atwater business goes up in flames, officials investigating possible arson

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOZ6b_0dbmBxuT00

A possible arson investigation is underway after a former Atwater business went up in flames.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene about 9 on Monday morning on Fruitland Avenue at Winton Way.

That's right next to Atwater High School.

Fire officials say this building has been on fire several other times and for the safety of firefighters they decided to let the building burn and keep the flames from spreading.

In addition to the school, there is also a car dealership nearby.

Atwater residents are being asked to avoid the area while firefighters and police officers are on the scene conducting their investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Atwater, CA
Accidents
City
Atwater, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Atwater, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Accident#Atwater High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy