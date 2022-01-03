ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Several Hampton Roads military installations to operate on two-hour delay Tuesday

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XezXS_0dbmBVOF00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic announced Monday afternoon that Navy installations in Hampton Roads will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Jan. 4 because of hazardous winter weather conditions.

The two-hour delay is for all non-essential personnel at the following Hampton Roads Navy installations:

  • Naval Air Station Oceana (including Dam Neck Annex and Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress)
  • Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
  • Naval Station Norfolk
  • Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (including headquarters, Portsmouth Annex, Northwest Annex and Lafayette River Annex)
  • Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (including headquarters and Cheatham Annex)

The Navy said personnel with specific reporting questions should contact their chain of command.

Meanwhile, Joint Base Langley-Eustis announced it will operate under inclement weather delayed reporting on Tuesday. All JBLE child development centers will open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4.

RELATED: Local schools, colleges and city services announce closings, delays due to Monday’s forecast

Additionally, Newport News Shipbuilding, which is contracted for some Navy projects, will continue to conduct normal operations through third shift Monday and first shift Tuesday, Jan. 4) Employees who are unable to work as scheduled, should contact their supervisor directly.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds, tidal flooding and snow, resulted in several closures and delays at Hampton Roads area schools and city facilities on Monday.

See the full list of current closings and delays submitted through the Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch system at this link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Installations#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Hampton Roads Navy#Dam Neck Annex#Cheatham Annex#Joint Base Langley Eustis#Newport News Shipbuilding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy