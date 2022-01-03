Several Hampton Roads military installations to operate on two-hour delay Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic announced Monday afternoon that Navy installations in Hampton Roads will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Jan. 4 because of hazardous winter weather conditions.

The two-hour delay is for all non-essential personnel at the following Hampton Roads Navy installations:

Naval Air Station Oceana (including Dam Neck Annex and Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress)

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

Naval Station Norfolk

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (including headquarters, Portsmouth Annex, Northwest Annex and Lafayette River Annex)

Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (including headquarters and Cheatham Annex)

The Navy said personnel with specific reporting questions should contact their chain of command.

Meanwhile, Joint Base Langley-Eustis announced it will operate under inclement weather delayed reporting on Tuesday. All JBLE child development centers will open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Additionally, Newport News Shipbuilding, which is contracted for some Navy projects, will continue to conduct normal operations through third shift Monday and first shift Tuesday, Jan. 4) Employees who are unable to work as scheduled, should contact their supervisor directly.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds, tidal flooding and snow, resulted in several closures and delays at Hampton Roads area schools and city facilities on Monday.

See the full list of current closings and delays submitted through the Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch system at this link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.