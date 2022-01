WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Tyson for adoption! “A very special feature for our first adoptable pet of 2022! Meet Tyson – a 9-month-old, full Weimaraner – this handsome and sweet boy is very attentive to his person and wants so much to please you! He is very loving and definitely a velcro dog. He is a large breed dog and has lots of energy to play, but his big heart also loves to get his snuggle on when the time is right. Tyson will do best with an active family that is around a lot. He would love a fenced yard and another dog for him to play with. He is the most caring and gentle big brother to his foster siblings – especially the ones that have some special needs. Tyson is house trained and loves to go for walks and rides in the car, he will be a great companion for an outdoor adventurer. Don’t miss out on this precious “Weimie” boy. He will be an amazing companion for his lucky family!” Submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO