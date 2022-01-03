ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Victor Fire District hires first ever career firefighters

By James Battaglia
 4 days ago

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in its 117-year history, the Victor Fire District has hired career firefighters.

Abigail Miller and Robert Wihlen started the full-time positions on Monday. They will attend an in-house training program as they prepare for the New York State credentialed Fire Academy, happening in February in Henrietta.

According to the fire district, they will need at least 229 hours of training in firefighting operations, hazardous materials, rescue operations, truck and pump operations, and more in order to secure their New York State Professional Firefighter Certification.

Miller, an Ionia native, and Wihlen, a Pittsford native, are both emergency medical technicians, and served as volunteer firefighters before their selection in Victor. With that experience and previous certifications, they will be able to respond to emergency calls as soon as they are on the job.

According to the Victor Fire District, the pair will also help with administrative duties and maintenance.

