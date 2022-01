Imagine walking out your door only to be greeted by a majestic congregation of American Bald Eagles and their eaglets. The American Bald Eagle population has truly grown in the last decade. They are now frequently spotted across the state. At one time there were only about 30 pairs of bald eagles in Michigan. Estimates as of November 2021 put the population closer to 900 pairs of bald eagles in the state.

