Hasidic Jewish man bashed in head on Brooklyn street in possible hate crime

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 4 days ago
The assault, carried out by two men, happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Bartlett St. near Throop Ave. in Williamsburg. Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

A 26-year-old Hasidic Jew was attacked on a Brooklyn street and suffered a serious head gash in what could be the first hate crime of the year, police said Monday.

The victim was attacked by two men on Bartlett St. near Throop Ave. in Williamsburg about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The victim, upon realizing he was being followed, started to run. He fell down, suffering cuts on his knees and face, and was then hit in the head with an unknown object.

His attackers got away in a car with possible New Jersey plates, authorities said.

The victim went to an urgent care center, where nine staples were needed to close his head wound.

Because the victim was wearing traditional Hasidic garb, cops are probing the incident as a possible hate crime.

Hate crimes in the city soared last year. Through Dec. 26, bias crimes were up 93% for the year, with 504 incidents compared with 261 for the same timeframe in 2020.

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Family, community members say Black man’s stabbing was a premeditated hate crime

Family members describe 27-year-old Arnell “AJ” Stewart as a “very giving person” who liked to support friends in need. He grew up on St. Paul’s East Side and attended Highland Park High School. A loving uncle, son, cousin, and brother, he had returned from Georgia—where he studied business management—to visit family in St. Paul. Then Stewart was stabbed over a parking spot.
