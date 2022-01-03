ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man reunited with family after drawing map from memory more than 30 years after being abducted

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A Chinese man who was abducted in the 1980s has been reunited with his family after he drew a map from memory.

When Li Jingwei was 4 years old, he was taken away from his family by a man in his village who sold him to another family more than 1,200 miles away. According to CNN, Li Jingwei was aware he had been kidnapped but was unable to remember the name of his village or even his parents.

However, he remembered geographic details of his village and frequently drew the area from memory. Following the high-profile reunion of another child who had been kidnapped in the 1990s, Li Jingwei drew a map of his childhood village and posted it on the internet.

“So many years have passed, I don’t know if anyone in my family is looking for me,” Li said in a video posted onto a Chinese social media website. “I want to be able to see my parents again while they are still here.”

The video drew the attention of the Chinese government which used DNA samples to locate Li Jingwei’s mother. The two were reunited on Saturday, along with many of Li’s other relatives.

