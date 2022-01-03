Employee argument at New Jersey ShopRite leads to stabbing with store deli knife

NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara seeks the public’s help with identifying the below-pictured suspects in connection with an armed robbery on December 6, 2021. Police responded to a call about a robbery that occurred around 11:48 p.m. in the 400 block of...
NEWARK, N.J. – Five alleged members and associates of a neighborhood-based Jersey City, New Jersey, gang were charged for their roles in two gang-related shootings, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Shaquan Rush, aka “Nut,” aka “Sha,” 21; Darby Shirden, aka “GoHard,” aka “GH,” 21; and Jeremy Perez,...
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Salem County man made his initial appearance on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Jabbar Pierce, 41, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill on Jan. 6, 2022, and was detained.
Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, today announced that JOHN LEE ORTIZ, 28, and AUDLEY REEVES, 30, both of East Hartford, have been charged with federal firearm offenses related to the illegal fabrication and sale of firearms.
HOUSTON, TX – A Cypress Falls High School Teacher, Sarah Beam is being charged for child endangerment after police found that she had locked her child in her car trunk because her 14-year-old was sick with COVID. Beam quarantined her child in the trunk of her car as she went to get tested.
Gulfport, Miss. – A Saucier man was sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison for stealing government property, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey A. Breen of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Inspector General, South Central Field Office. Chad Jacob, 55,...
A Dubuque man that intended to distribute fentanyl and heroin was sentenced today to more than 3 years in federal prison. Samson S. Jackson, age 35, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 28, 2021 guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Former police officer Shannon Kepler, 61, was sentenced today in federal court for killing Jeremey Lake on Aug. 5, 2014. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Kepler to 25 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Per the family’s request, he further ordered Kepler to pay restitution in an amount to cover the cost of a headstone for the victim. Kepler was sentenced for using a firearm in the commission of second degree murder. A separate assault charge for firing at Lake’s brother was previously dismissed by Judge Frizzell due to the statute of limitations.
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Salem, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Bernard McEllen Welch, 33, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on May 21, 2020, a Salem Police officer...
MACON, Ga. – A Middle Georgia armed robbery parolee with fourteen prior felony convictions was sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in a case involving a multi-agency search for the escaped defendant, including the use of a helicopter and K-9 unit. Monterrius Digby 36, of Fort Valley, Georgia,...
BOSTON – A Boston woman was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. Bianca Blanchard, 34, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya Zobel to 78 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2021, Blanchard pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Ocala, Florida –United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the filing of a. and arrest of Miranda Delee Farleigh (25, Ocklawaha) for theft of mail matter by a postal employee. If convicted, Farleigh faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. According to court documents, Farleigh worked...
BOSTON – A Boston man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Springfield for marijuana distribution and tax offenses. Zachary Sweener, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to three months in prison and three years of supervised release. Sweener was also ordered to pay $156,457 in restitution. On July 6, 2021, Sweener pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of filing a false tax return and two counts of failing to file tax returns.
CONCORD – Christopher Yule, 30, and Jacob Brady, 30, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking charges and related charges, United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. Yule pleaded guilty two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Brady pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the completion of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation in the Western District of Louisiana. Robert Edward Simpson, 49, of Benton, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 292 months (24 years, 4...
SAN FRANCISCO – Wilmer Arteaga appeared today in United States District Court to face federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and for possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
MACON, Ga. – A Middle Georgia resident with a prior felony found in illegal possession of multiple weapons on two separate occasions—at one time while wanted for aggravated assault in Monroe County, Georgia—pleaded guilty to a firearms charge. Scott Rusmisel, 28, of Juliette, Georgia, pleaded guilty to...
Jackson, Miss. – A Toomsuba man was sentenced today to 24 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to court documents, on...
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of three cases involving the trafficking of illegal narcotics in the Western District of Louisiana. Two of these cases were Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) cases. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.
STATESBORO, GA: A Burke County man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to operating a cockfighting venue. William Shannon Scott, 49, of Midville, Ga., was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to Sponsoring and Exhibiting an Animal in an Animal Fighting Venture, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Scott to pay a fine of $2,500 and a special assessment of $100 and to forfeit the land on which the fights were held, prohibited him from owning birds or fowl or engaging in cockfighting, and ordered him to serve two years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.
