Clark, NJ

Employee argument at New Jersey ShopRite leads to stabbing with store deli knife

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLARK, NJ – Police in Clark have reported a stabbing at the local ShopRite was caused by a dispute between employees. “Earlier this afternoon Clark PD responded to an altercation between two...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 18

SassyOne?
4d ago

Throw your life away for nothing 🤦🏾‍♀️ that woman will be in the grave when she's free.

Reply
5
minnie the cat
4d ago

Those people weren’t allowed in Clark when I grew up. Times be a changin

Reply(7)
6
 

