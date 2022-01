Former JTG Daugherty driver Ryan Preece will move to Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2022 NASCAR season, the team announced Thursday morning. Preece will be a reserve driver for SHR, filling in behind the wheel across NASCAR’s three national series if one of SHR’s full-time drivers is out due to COVID-19 protocols or other unforeseen circumstances. Preece is also guaranteed to race in 12 events across Cup, Xfinity and Trucks as a Ford Performance Driver and will perform simulator work.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO