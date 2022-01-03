Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary goes virtual this week because of staffing shortage

Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary will be completely virtual this week because of staffing shortages.

The plan is for students to be back in-person starting Monday, Jan. 10, school officials said in a message.

Grab-and-go meals will be available Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary.

Families whose children don’t have a device at home should call the school at 616-819-2696 to make arrangements for technology pick-up.