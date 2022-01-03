ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary goes virtual this week because of staffing shortage

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLZXk_0dbm306U00

Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary will be completely virtual this week because of staffing shortages.

The plan is for students to be back in-person starting Monday, Jan. 10, school officials said in a message.

Grab-and-go meals will be available Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary.

Families whose children don’t have a device at home should call the school at 616-819-2696 to make arrangements for technology pick-up.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School Moves To Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19 Staffing Issues

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A staffing issue related to COVID-19 will move one elementary school in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to remote learning this week. The diocese says that seven staff members at Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. “Although we seemed to have conquered the odds and provided in-person learning for over a year and a half through this pandemic, I am afraid that we are not invincible and COVID has finally forced me to make some difficult decisions,” said Principal Erin Rice in a letter to families. The school tried to find substitute teachers but they could not get enough to cover each class. Students can pick up their school materials on Monday and classes will go virtual on Tuesday, lasting until Friday, January 7. “We expect that this month is going to require a great deal of flexibility on the part of everyone,” said Director of Diocese of Pittsburgh Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto. “We are in continued consultation with local physicians and health agencies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Staffing shortages force schools into virtual learning

Students in multiple local school districts found themselves learning from home Friday as their schools went remote. Officials in those districts say, while this all stems from a rise in COVID-19 cases, the issue runs much deeper. “This is only dire circumstances that make this happen,” said Union Public Schools...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginian-Pilot

6 Chesapeake schools switching to virtual learning next week because of COVID-19 outbreaks

Six Chesapeake schools will switch to virtual learning starting Monday because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Chesapeake Public Schools officials sent an automated voice message Friday to parents whose children attend a school with multiple outbreaks at school “within a short period of time.” The schools going to virtual learning: Portlock Primary Rena B. Wright Primary Truitt Intermediate Great ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: All West Contra Costa Schools to Close for Long Omicron Recovery Weekend

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Officials with the West Contra Costa County Unified School District on Wednesday announced all schools would be closed this Friday and Monday as the district copes with staffing shortages and student illness caused by the omicron-fueled COVID case surge. The message addressing the community and announcing the planned school closure was posted on the WCCUSD website Wednesday evening. “This has been a very challenging week for school communities across our district. The omicron variant spike in cases happening across the country is greatly impacting our schools as well,” the statement attributed to Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst. “In...
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Chappell Elementary, Washington Middle, Minoka-Hill high school program shuts down in-person school until Monday because of staff shortages

GREEN BAY - Chappell Elementary, Washington Middle School and the Dr. Rosa Minoka-Hill high school program are moving to virtual learning Thursday because of a "critical" staff shortage at the schools, according to a letter the district sent to parents. Thursday will be an independent learning day for students and virtual learning will continue Friday and Monday at each school. Students were told to bring home the materials after school Wednesday to have online learning the rest of the week. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A planned sickout by teachers in Oakland let to the East Bay district shutting down a dozen schools on Friday, according to Oakland Unified officials. An OUSD spokesperson said 503 teachers called in sick Friday morning, a rate about 2.5 times higher than a normal day. The absences led to the closure of 12 schools. Nine high schools, two middle schools and one elementary school were “non operational” because of the lack of staff. Officials later clarified that the closed schools were Garfield Elementary School, West Oakland Middle School, United for Success Academy, Madison Park Academy Secondary, Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
yachatsnews.com

As classes resume this week, Lincoln County School District will struggle to provide some services amidst persistent staffing shortages

When classes resume Monday, Lincoln County school administrators will face the unprecedented situation of hoping they have enough staff members to keep the operation running. That’s primarily because the county’s public schools are groaning beneath the weight of severe, pandemic-related staffing shortages that has teachers and administrators scrambling every day to patch gaping holes. While the same situation is occurring in schools across Oregon and the nation, a rural, coastal school district has fewer people to draw from. The district already cancelled classes the day after Veterans Day, at a cost of $130,000, because it lacked substitutes and to give employees four days off.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy