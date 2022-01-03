Richmond residents responsible for clearing sidewalks after snow
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Once the skies are clear, the City of Richmond requires your sidewalks to be clear too.
According to the City of Richmond, the city’s code states that residents have six hours to clear their sidewalks after snow stops falling.
The city says this responsibility falls on the residents and applies to the sidewalks adjacent to their property.Power outages across Central Virginia: over 300,000 out in the cold
