CCSU Classes to Remain Online for Rest of Winter Session; Employees to Report to Work

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClasses at Central Connecticut State University will stay online for the rest of the winter session, which ends on Jan. 13, but employees will be returning to work as scheduled. CCSU changed to remote operations and...

drexel.edu

Classes to Remain Remote for Week 2 of Winter Term

The following message regarding classes remaining remote for the second week of the winter term was sent to the Drexel community. Drexel courses that were remote for the week of January 3 will remain remote for the week of January 10. Lectures and class discussions will be recorded where possible.
COLLEGES
Antelope Valley Press

US colleges returning to online classes

With COVID-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of US colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon.
COLLEGES
The Suburban Times

TCC Moves Classes Online for First Two Weeks of Winter Quarter

Tacoma Community College announcement. Due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the community, Tacoma Community College (TCC) will hold most classes online for the first two weeks of winter quarter, which starts Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. TCC will monitor the situation with the goal to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18, after the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
TACOMA, WA
State
Connecticut State
Bristol Press

CCSU will return to in-person learning for spring semester; dorm move-in remains same

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University will return to in-person learning for the 2022 spring semester as originally scheduled. In an email CCSU President Zulma Toro sent to students and faculty, the decision to return to in-person learning was made after discussions with state health officials, the system office and the CCSU leadership team. Toro said classes will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and students will move into the residence halls on Jan. 17 and 18, as previously scheduled.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Evergreen

WSU classes to remain in-person

WSU officials announced classes will remain in-person this semester at a Wednesday town hall meeting. Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications, said the high vaccination rates are allowing students to have an in-person experience this semester. Weiler said faculty plans to continue to follow public health guidelines the...
PULLMAN, WA
Banana 101.5

Classes in the Flint School District Will Remain Online for Awhile Longer

Students in the Flint School District will continue to learn remotely for a least a little while longer according to the administration. In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, January 6th, Superintendent Kevelin Jones extended the remote learning for students another week. Parents were advised that instead of returning to the classroom on Monday, January 10th, students would continue on with online learning until at least January 17th.
FLINT, MI
ecc.edu

Online Orientation 'Question-and-Answer' Session

The New Student Orientation Office is excited to welcome all our new students for the Spring 2022 semester and will be hosting a series of "Question-and-Answer" sessions to supplement the Online Orientation. In-person and virtual sessions will be held at:. North Campus. Monday, 1/3 10am-12p Monday, 1/10 9am-11am. Tuesday, 1/11...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Cal State East Bay To Begin Spring 2022 Semester Under Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.
HAYWARD, CA
NewsTimes

How free COVID test kits are being distributed in CT's towns and cities

Connecticut’s plan to distribute 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits is underway, though with delivery uncertain for the 500,000 at-home test kits Connecticut purchased from a California-based company, municipal officials sent out messages overnight letting residents know some distribution events Thursday would be canceled. Gov. Ned Lamont on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Schools in Conn. Close, Announce Delays Because of Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Multiple school districts across Connecticut have canceled classes for Monday because of an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide. All Enfield Public Schools and offices, the Stowe Early Learning Center, parochial schools, Head Start and ERfC School Age Centers are closed on Monday due to transportation and COVID-19 related issues. All...
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
TOWSON, MD
NBC Connecticut

Saint Francis Hospital to Stop Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Hartford's Saint Francis Hospital will close their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Jan. 3. Hospital officials said they're closing the testing site in an effort to shift resources toward supporting patient-care colleagues and pre-admission visits. The decision comes amid an uptick in demand for testing statewide as numbers increase. The...
HARTFORD, CT
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County school students to start next week at home

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public School students will start next week at home, 11 News has learned. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. BCPS school Buildings will be closed Monday and Tuesday so that staff can prepare lessons in case...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare Changes Visitor Guidelines Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Hartford HealthCare is changing its visitor guidelines for their hospitals amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. A spokesperson said starting Monday, each patient can have one visitor per day during normal visiting hours. Exceptions will be made for patients with disabilities, those is labor and delivery areas, and in certain other circumstances such as compassionate visitation at end-of-life.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

50 Years Later …

Bertha and James Williams celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple married on Dec. 26, 1971, in Greenville, N.C. They celebrated their half-century together with two events: one with 100 family members and friends at the Seasons in North Haven, on Aug. 20; and a smaller gathering at home on Dec. 26.
NEW HAVEN, CT

