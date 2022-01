Where David Tennant goes, avid fans will follow. It’s a fact that’s been true since the Scot’s casting in Doctor Who in 2005, continuing through his appearances in projects like Good Omens and DuckTales, and it’s hard not to think that that thought weighed heavily on the minds of Caleb Ranson and Ashley Pharoah, the creators behind PBS Masterpiece’s Around the World in 80 Days. The television adaptation of one of the greatest adventure novels ever written — and already renewed for a second season — is another chance for the star to strut his stuff as an awkward but endearing Englishman, though not without its fair share of missteps.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO