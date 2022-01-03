Calhoun County welcomes first newborns of 2022

Two hours and 48 minutes after the ball dropped on New Year's Day, Kailani Zoe Rodriguez became Calhoun County's newest resident.

Rodriguez, the daughter of Lyann Vega-Santiago and Kevin Rodriguez of Marshall, was the first newborn welcomed at the Oaklawn Hospital Birth Center on Jan. 1. She is the couple's second child and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

“Everything was good," Vega-Santiago said in a release. "We appreciated the nurses and the staff, who helped us so much.”

Also Jan. 1, Taylor Petersen of Springfield became the proud mother to Paetyn Petersen, who was the first baby born at Bronson Battle Creek BirthPlace in 2022. Petersen was born at 7:35 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces.

There are over 800 babies born at Bronson BirthPlace each year, while Oaklawn Hospital anticipates its birth center will help deliver 650 newborns in 2022.

It may be too soon to determine the pandemic's impact on the national birth rate, which has declined each year since 2008 (except for 2014). The decline was steeper in 2020, when the average number of daily births was 4% lower than in 2019, according to the Census Bureau.

The 2020 Census showed Calhoun County's overall population decreased by 1.3% over the last decade, now at 134,310. Battle Creek's population increased 0.72%, with 52,721 residents.

