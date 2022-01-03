ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Memoriam: Edward O. Wilson, 1929-2021

Cover picture for the articleEdward O. Wilson (1929–2021) was a preeminent biologist and environmentalist whose prolific writing reached general audiences and helped establish the scientific disciplines of biogeography and sociobiology. Known as the world’s foremost expert on ants, his research also explored broader questions...

WFMZ-TV Online

Obit Edward O Wilson

Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as 'ant man,' dead at 92. Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who advanced the provocative theory that human behavior such as war and altruism has a genetic basis, has died. He was 92. A tribute posted Monday on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation's website said Wilson died on Dec. 26. The professor won two Pulitzer prizes, including one for the lavishly illustrated book “The Ants,” showcasing the insects whose behavior he studied for decades. He first gained widespread attention for his 1975 book, “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” in which he spelled out the evidence suggesting a link between human behavior and genetics. The work created a storm of controversy among activists and fellow academics who equated sociobiology’s groundbreaking theories with sexism, racism and Nazism.
Remembering Thomas E. Lovejoy and Edward O. Wilson

Brian M. Boom, Ph.D., is a Curator Emeritus at The New York Botanical Garden. This past weekend, two world-renowned biologists who were stalwart advocates for scientific research, biodiversity collections, and plant conservation at The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) for more than a quarter century passed away—Thomas E. Lovejoy, Ph.D., on December 25 and Edward O. Wilson, Ph.D., on December 26. Their long, storied careers on the international stage have been reviewed in obituaries in The Washington Post for Dr. Lovejoy and The New York Times for Dr. Wilson. These scientists’ substantial roles on behalf of NYBG are equally distinguished, and I was honored to witness the ways they supported the Botanical Garden throughout this entire era. For me, Tom and Ed were colleagues, friends, and heroes.
