Letter: Dividend escalation

I’m guessing that we can all agree 2021 was no better than 2020 in most regards. We started off with an assault on our democracy and ended with a whole new COVID-19 variant. What could possibly be worse than that? Well, hold on to your hats, folks, because President Joe Biden announced he will run for president in 2024 in a breathless rematch between him and the former president, whose name I shudder to mention. Yep, that’s right. For America’s next presidential election, we will likely be seeing a rematch two of the oldest, whitest men in America. What could be more frightening?

2 DAYS AGO