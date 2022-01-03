Letter: Dividend escalation

Heather Cox Richardson is a professor of history who teaches at Boston College. She writes a daily article, usually about current events. This is an excerpt from her Jan. 3 writing: “This morning, former president Donald Trump began the new year by endorsing Hungarian authoritarian Viktor Orban for reelection. Rising to power by attacking immigration, Orban has systematically undermined democracy in Hungary, silencing his opponents, forcing businesses to sell out to him or his cronies, rewriting election laws, suppressing the press, packing the courts, and rewriting his country’s constitution. The country still holds elections, but they are no longer meaningful.”
