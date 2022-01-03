Letter: Hilcorp greenwashing

I have lived in Massachusetts all my life but am forced to move because of its worst in the nation Death Tax, which is even worse than described in a recent Herald story. The deceptive $1 million exemption vanishes if an estate exceeds that amount, in which case the tax applies to the first dollar. I pay a lot of income and sales taxes, which I don’t mind paying, but the estate tax is entirely different as it taxes capitol that has already been taxed when earned. It also taxes inflationary gains that inflate the value of property with no real benefit to the owner.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO