Letter: Desmond Tutu and Palestine

By Kenneth Baitsholts
Anchorage Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for your front page article on the death of Desmond Tutu. He was an inspiration to millions of people around the world fighting for racial justice, LGBT and universal human rights. Like much of the reporting on Archbishop Tutu’s activism, however, there was one glaring omission: his...

www.adn.com

BBC

Desmond Tutu: Remembered by daughter as a 'hugger'

The daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has remembered her father as a hugger who was "so open with the fact that he loved us." The anti-apartheid leader, who was instrumental in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948-91, died on Sunday aged 90.
WORLD
WTOP

PHOTOS: Desmond Tutu through the years

Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning racial justice and LGBTQ rights activist from South Africa, died Sunday. He was 90. South African Bishop Desmond Tutu receives the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Prize from Coretta Scott King (left) and Christine King Farris, King’s sister (center), during an ecumenical service at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 20, 1986.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Nelson Mandela
kuer.org

Web Extra: Desmond Tutu On Forgiveness

Desmond Tutu passed away on December 26th, 2021. We’re sharing Doug Fabrizio’s 2002 interview with him. Desmond Tutu played a pivotal role in helping South Africa heal from the brutality of apartheid. Tutu and others were faced with various paths to take, and they chose forgiveness—something Tutu says is an essential element of African conscientiousness. But justice also had to be dealt with. How does one forgive without forgetting? (Rebroadcast)
SOUTH AFRICA
Wenatchee World

A timeline of Desmond Tutu's life

A timeline of Tutu’s life 1931: Desmond Tutu is born in Klerksdorp, a town around 105 miles to the west of Johannesburg. 1948: The white National Party launches apartheid in the run-up to 1948 national elections. It wins popular support among white voters who want to maintain their dominance over the Black majority. 1955: Tutu begins teaching at a high school in Johannesburg where his father is headmaster. 1958: Tutu joins the priesthood. 1962: Tutu moves to Britain to study theology at King’s College London. 1966: Tutu moves back to South Africa and begins making his views against apartheid known. 1980: Tutu leads a delegation of church leaders to Prime Minister PW Botha, urging him to end apartheid. Although nothing comes of the meeting it is a historical moment where a Black leader confronts a senior white government official. 1984: Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring about the end of white minority rule. 1985: Tutu publicly endorses an economic boycott of South Africa and civil disobedience as a way to dismantle apartheid. 1990: State President FW de Klerk unbans the African National Congress (ANC) and announces plans to release Nelson Mandela from prison. 1991: Apartheid laws and racist restrictions are repealed and power-sharing talks start between the state and 16 anti-apartheid groups. 1994: After Mandela sweeps to power at the helm of the ANC in the country’s first democratic elections, Tutu coins the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe the coming together of various races in post-apartheid South Africa. 1994: Mandela asks Tutu to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that was set up to listen to, record and in some cases grant amnesty to perpetrators of human right violations under apartheid. 1996: Tutu retires from the church to focus solely on the commission. He continues his activism, advocating for equality and reconciliation and is later named Archbishop Emeritus. 2013: Dubbed “the moral compass of the nation,” Tutu declares his support for gay rights, saying he would never “worship a God who is homophobic.” Dec. 26, 2021: Tutu dies in Cape Town, aged 90.
CELEBRITIES
#South African Apartheid#Palestinians#Jews#Israeli#Another South African
The Independent

India restores foreign fund permit for Mother Teresa charity

India’s government has allowed Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after blocking it saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws, a lawmaker said Saturday.Derek O’Brien, a lawmaker from the opposition Trinamool Congress party, tweeted that Missionaries of Charity was back on the list of approved associations after its license to receive funds from foreign contributions was restored.On Christmas, the government had rejected the charity’s application to renew a license that allows it to receive funds from abroad, citing “adverse inputs.” The move was widely condemned by opposition politicians and rights groups and came...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Egypt deports son of prominent Palestinian politician

Egyptian authorities deported the son of a prominent Palestinian politician after he served 2 1/2 years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group, his family said Saturday.Ramy Shaath, son of Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was released Thursday and then deported, the family said in a statement. He was forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship to gain his freedom, it said.The family said Egyptian authorities handed Ramy Shaath over to a representative of the Palestinian Authority at Cairo international airport, where he boarded a flight to the Jordanian capital...
WORLD
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Democracy is at stake

Heather Cox Richardson is a professor of history who teaches at Boston College. She writes a daily article, usually about current events. This is an excerpt from her Jan. 3 writing: “This morning, former president Donald Trump began the new year by endorsing Hungarian authoritarian Viktor Orban for reelection. Rising to power by attacking immigration, Orban has systematically undermined democracy in Hungary, silencing his opponents, forcing businesses to sell out to him or his cronies, rewriting election laws, suppressing the press, packing the courts, and rewriting his country’s constitution. The country still holds elections, but they are no longer meaningful.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
