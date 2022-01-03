FIFA 22 Tops the French Charts, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Takes 2nd - Sales

Here we are again. Another year's worth of video gaming behind us; some of it quite good, some of it just kind of there, and disappointingly a lot of it bad once again. This was somewhat true in years past as well, but this time it's even more so the case. It was so very easy to come up with a massive list of losers for 2021, but it took some serious digging to fill out the winners column, almost as if the video game industry has a lot of issues to work through at the moment. So, let's take a look back at the best and the worst 2021 had to offer us in the world of video games, and see if there's a silver lining somewhere.

