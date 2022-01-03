ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22 Tops the French Charts, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Takes 2nd - Sales

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 21 (PS4) has taken first place on the French charts for week 51, 2021, according to SELL. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place, while Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in third place. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond...

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Leakers say Nintendo Direct & new games upcoming: Mario Kart 10, Rogue Squadron 4

A couple of Nintendo leakers are teasing an upcoming Nintendo Direct within the next month and some major new games that could be announced at the same time. The last big Nintendo Direct not to focus on any individual game or indie titles was back on September 23. Since then, fans have been wondering when the next presentation will be.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

FIFA 22 Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 50th week of 2021. Mario Party Superstars and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remain in second and third places, respectively. Just Dance 2022 jumps up four spots to take fourth place. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is up two spots to fifth place.
FIFA
vgchartz.com

Ready or Not Tops the Steam Charts, FNAF Remains in 2nd - Sales

Is up two spots to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 51, 2021, which ended December 26, 2021. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach has remained in second place, while It Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in third place. The Halo Infinite Campaign...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Takes#Mario Party Superstars#Twitch Channel
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Is Adding Another 3DS Course To Mario Kart Tour

This latest 3DS Mario Kart course joins a number of other tracks from the same handheld generation and brings the total number of 3DS track offerings in the game to 10. There are a lot of other retro and completely new courses to try out, too. Earlier in the year,...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK charts: FIFA 22 is No.1 this week and PlayStation 5 looking like top-selling console for 2021

The latest UK boxed games charts are now in and it is still EA’s FIFA 22 which is leading the pack for the week ending 26th December. EA’s highly successful annual football franchise was followed by the latest game in the long-running Call of Duty series, Call of Duty Vanguard. Christopher Dring who usually publishes the charts from Games Industry, recently revealed on Twitter that it is looking like it was Sony’s PlayStation 5 which dominated 2021 here in the United Kingdom. It will certainly be interesting to see which of the big three systems comes out top next year. Here’s a look at this week’s top ten all formats chart:
FIFA
gamefreaks365.com

New Year’s 2022 is already here in Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo continues to bet on the mobile version of Mario Kart. Nintendo has revealed what we can expect from the New Year’s 2022 Tour, which debuted today in Mario Kart Tour, the mobile version of the Mario Kart game series. The game’s new content includes Bowser’s Castle from Mario Kart 7 and Meowser from Super Mario 3D World.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FIFA 21
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
FIFA
vgchartz.com

2021 in Review: Winners and Losers - Article

Here we are again. Another year's worth of video gaming behind us; some of it quite good, some of it just kind of there, and disappointingly a lot of it bad once again. This was somewhat true in years past as well, but this time it's even more so the case. It was so very easy to come up with a massive list of losers for 2021, but it took some serious digging to fill out the winners column, almost as if the video game industry has a lot of issues to work through at the moment. So, let's take a look back at the best and the worst 2021 had to offer us in the world of video games, and see if there's a silver lining somewhere.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Mario Kart 9 Reportedly In “Active Development” With a New Twist

After a long wait, Mario Kart 9 is reportedly under development, and its gameplay aims to keep things fresh with a new twist. Nintendo fans have certainly enjoyed and loved their Switch. The console has been a tremendous success since day one. Even after almost five years of its launch,...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - November 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Yakuza Series Sales Top 2.8 Million Units on PC - Sales

Sega recently announced the Yakuza series continues to expand in popularity with the release of several entries on PC. The Yakuza games released on PC have sold 2.8 million units worldwide. "Due to the expansion of reach to users, as we started the support of PC platform with this series...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 was the Best-Selling Console in India in 2021 - Sales

Sony's latest console, the PlayStation 5, has been sold out worldwide since launch as any stock that becomes available sells out quickly. Despite the shortages, the PS5 was the best-selling console in India in 2021, according to sources in the supply chain who spoke with 0451 Games. PS5 sales in...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Ships 4 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Koei Tecmo announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has shipped four million units since it launched in November 2020 for the Nintendo Switch. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is up from 3.7 million units shipped in April 2021, 3.5 million units shipped in January 2021 and three million...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy