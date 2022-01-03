PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - November 2021 - Sales

The Xbox Countdown sale is a big one, so we tasked the TA news team with picking out two recommendations each... here's what we all settled on!. By the time Frontier was done with updates and DLC, Jurassic World Evolution was a great game, and the sequel had a lot to live up to. While its actual campaign seems a little short, Jurassic World Evolution 2 more than makes up for it with the Challenge mode and the additional Chaos Theory mode, which lets you play out “what if” scenarios from the movies. The dinos themselves look fantastic, plus Frontier listened to the community and added marine and flying reptiles for a real variety of creatures. The new scientist mechanic takes some getting used to, but once you’ve got that bit sorted, you’re off; researching and creating new dinosaurs, building and modifying guest amenities, and cheerfully ignoring the chaos of an escaped dino or two. The Challenge and Chaos Theory modes were a little tougher than expected at first — but Frontier has since released an update which lowers the frequency of storms and injuries from fights, meaning your poor weather-battered dinos no longer go stumbling straight from a storm into a fight and to the vets, only to restart the cycle when they’re released. The extra options when creating and releasing dinosaurs, such as the “release via airlift” option, and the option to release multiple dinosaurs in one batch — plus the ability to randomise their pattern and appearance — are great quality-of-life additions that improve the experience still more. If you were holding off on Jurassic World Evolution 2, or planning to pick it up once its price had dropped a little, now would be a great time to grab it, while it’s sitting at 20% off.

