PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - November 2021 - Sales

Cover picture for the articleThe VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 58 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
#Playstation 4#Ps3#Xbox Series X#Sony Playstation#Ps4#Vgchartz#Nintendo Switch#Xbox 360 Sales#Xbox One Sales
Twinfinite

New Shoot ’em Up GunVein Announced for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, & PC

Developer NGdev announced a brand new vertical shoot ’em up titled GunVein. The game will be released in 2022 for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. No further details were provided for the moment, and the footage is work-in-progress, but it certainly looks promising if you are into shmups and love to have your screen filled with a lot of bullets.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Games with Gold January countdown for Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Free games will be released this week for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers, making them the first of 2022. And while Games with Gold can no longer keep up with the library of Game Pass titles, they can still offer some intriguing combos. This month, Xbox One...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Up your game with the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller on sale for just $140

Today you can get the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for a low price of $139.99 at a couple of different places including Amazon and Microsoft. This price matches a low we saw in the weeks before Black Friday, but after the holiday shopping season it jumped back up to $170. If you missed the first time it dropped this low, grab it today because this deal will probably expire as well. Today's price is just $5 above the best deal we've ever shared, so you're getting it for a bargain.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Deals: 80+ Games Added To This Week's Xbox Sales (December 28 - January 4)

It's time for another set of weekly Xbox deals! The Countdown Sale 2021 is still taking centre stage for the next few days, but Microsoft has nevertheless added another 80+ games to the batch in the form of Deals with Gold and Spotlight offers. We've rounded up some of the...
trueachievements.com

Xbox Countdown Sale: TA Team Picks

The Xbox Countdown sale is a big one, so we tasked the TA news team with picking out two recommendations each... here's what we all settled on!. By the time Frontier was done with updates and DLC, Jurassic World Evolution was a great game, and the sequel had a lot to live up to. While its actual campaign seems a little short, Jurassic World Evolution 2 more than makes up for it with the Challenge mode and the additional Chaos Theory mode, which lets you play out “what if” scenarios from the movies. The dinos themselves look fantastic, plus Frontier listened to the community and added marine and flying reptiles for a real variety of creatures. The new scientist mechanic takes some getting used to, but once you’ve got that bit sorted, you’re off; researching and creating new dinosaurs, building and modifying guest amenities, and cheerfully ignoring the chaos of an escaped dino or two. The Challenge and Chaos Theory modes were a little tougher than expected at first — but Frontier has since released an update which lowers the frequency of storms and injuries from fights, meaning your poor weather-battered dinos no longer go stumbling straight from a storm into a fight and to the vets, only to restart the cycle when they’re released. The extra options when creating and releasing dinosaurs, such as the “release via airlift” option, and the option to release multiple dinosaurs in one batch — plus the ability to randomise their pattern and appearance — are great quality-of-life additions that improve the experience still more. If you were holding off on Jurassic World Evolution 2, or planning to pick it up once its price had dropped a little, now would be a great time to grab it, while it’s sitting at 20% off.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Microsoft Has Essentially Killed Homebrew On Xbox One and Xbox Series

If you were hoping to make your Xbox One or Xbox Series run homebrew using the renowned Dev mode, then there is some bad news. When Xbox Series first launched, we shared a tutorial that covered steps on how to enable the dev mode (developer mode) on the console that lets anyone load apps on it. This allowed any user to run homebrew apps like emulators including Retroarch leaving the door open for emulation on the Xbox consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

FIFA 22 Tops the UK Charts During Christmas Week - Sales

FIFA 22 has remained in the top spot UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending December 25, 2021. Call of Duty: Vanguard remained in second place, while Just Dance 2022 races up from seventh to fourth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is down one spot to fifth place.
FIFA
gamerevolution.com

Xbox Game Pass Day One Titles 2022

One of the biggest perks players get with Xbox Game Pass is the large number of titles available on the service on day one. Obviously, all Xbox Game Studios titles get this treatment, but there are a fair amount of third-party games that hit the service at launch as well. While we expect more games will be added to the list of Xbox Game Pass day one releases, there are already quite a few that have been confirmed for 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Escape from Tarkov PS4, PS5 and Xbox Release Date

When will Escape from Tarkov be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Consoles?. Escape from Tarkov is a game that hasn’t been making a lot of marketing noise as compared to the other looter-shooter games that came out around the same time it did, but it slowly grew its community and still has a very active player base.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to just $37

Did you know there's an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We're not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all this time. Even with the upgrades, however, there are also so many Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon that you need to check out. The battery life on the original Switch wasn't terrible or anything to begin with. But Nintendo decided to give it a little boost...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Nintendo Switch vs PS5 vs Xbox Series X: History makes sales record in sight

The Nintendo Switch is about to become the best-selling Nintendo home console of all time. Despite having faced stiff competition from the latest and more powerful consoles from Sony and Microsoft over the past year, the Switch continues to sell like hot cakes. And it looks like the Switch will soon overtake the Nintendo Wii as House of Mario’s best-selling home console.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Siliconera’s Xbox One Game of the Year 2021

Microsoft’s Xbox team has worked hard to bridge the gap between generations. Between Smart Delivery, cross-generational optimization and a wealth of Game Pass options? Everyone has a lot of new stuff to play. Here are the brightest gems in the bunch: our Xbox One Game of the Year 2021 selections.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the UK Charts in Final Week of 2021 - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced up two spots to take the top spot UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending January 1, 2021. FIFA 22 dropped one spot to second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs from seventh to third place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is up one spot to fourth place and Call of Duty: Vanguard dropped from second to fifth place.
RETAIL

