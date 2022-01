WTI prices continue to ascend and reach new weekly highs for the third consecutive week. Oil prices have been rising since the start of December possibly signaling some bullish fundamentals are currently unfolding. Through this report we aim to present the key fundamentals currently running the Oil market and how they can affect the commodity’s price. Towards the end we will present a technical analysis that will cover for the recent price action and levels involved.

