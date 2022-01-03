ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Looking to Bring ‘Warrior’ Mentality into Next Week’s National Championship Game

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hON9f_0dblmzdp00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Last week No. 1 Alabama referred to itself as “underdogs” heading into its Cotton Bowl against No. 4 Cincinnati. Now, the Crimson Tide is going with a new tagline.

Following Alabama’s College Football Playoff semifinal victory over the Bearcats, running back Brian Robinson Jr. was asked why he felt the Tide could repeat as national champions next week. The fifth-year senior didn’t hesitate in his response.

"We just know how to fight, man," Robinson said following the game. "We know how to fight 'til the end. We know how to come together as a team, as a unit. Man, we're just warriors. We fight until the end with everything we do.”

The word “warrior” has been thrown around Alabama’s program several times this season. It’s how Nick Saban referred to Will Anderson Jr. after the edge rusher recorded seven tackles including two stops for a loss while playing with an injured knee during the Tide’s 31-29 win at Florida. The head coach also used the term to describe safety DeMarcco Hellams while he was playing through an ankle injury in October.

Robinson has fit the warrior label several times himself this season, including the SEC Championship Game where he gritted out 55 yards on 16 carries while coming off a lower-body injury against Auburn the week before.

“I think the warrior mentality just is sort of a great compliment to the kind of competitor somebody is,” Saban explained during a Monday news conference. “I think it speaks to your intangibles, your intensity and ability to sustain and play with great energy and enthusiasm.

“So, it's, to me, the ultimate compliment to a competitor to be a warrior, war daddy, whatever you want to call them. And that's something that we really try to get our players to buy into because it does create tremendous value for them when they compete at that kind of level and with that kind of standard.”

Alabama will need several warriors next week as it heads into its national championship matchup against Georgia on Jan. 10. The Tide saw offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor (shoulder) and Chris Owens (ankle) as well as cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) all pick up knocks during last week’s Cotton Bowl victory over Cincinnati. Monday, Saban was mum on the status of his injured players, stating that he would know more following the team’s first practice later in the day and that he was “hopeful that we'll get some guys back.”

On top of recent injuries, Alabama has also dealt with its fair share of setbacks this season. The Tide lost starting outside linebacker Chris Allen to a season-ending foot injury during the opening game against Miami before watching its once-loaded running back room get picked off as Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams sustained season-ending knee injuries while five-star freshman Camar Wheaton hasn’t been able to play due to a meniscus injury he suffered in the preseason.

The Tide also lost a pair of key starters following its SEC Championship Game victory over Georgia last month as receiver John Metchie III suffered a torn ACL against the Bulldogs while cornerback Josh Jobe had to have surgery on a lingering foot injury following the game.

The multiple injuries have made way for several young players to step into key roles. Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry has made five starts at cornerback while freshman edge rusher Dallas Turner has taken over Allen’s role at Sam linebacker across from Anderson. On the offensive side of the ball, last week’s Cotton Bowl saw a pair of freshmen step up as receiver Ja’Corey Brooks made his first start in replacement of Metchie while offensive lineman J.C. Latham took over at right guard following Ekiyor’s injury.

Monday, Anderson said he has had no trouble passing along Alabama’s locked-in approach to its next crop of stars.

“I really don't have to do anything,” Anderson said. “The type of team we have, we've never been that type of team to be cocky or anything like that, or we beat them; we're going to do this again. We're very humble. We know the challenges we have.”

Despite beating Georgia 41-24 last month, Alabama heads into next week’s national championship game as a three-point underdog, according to VegasInsider.com.

“Being the underdog is just one of those normal feelings,” Robinson said. Monday. “Sometimes we always feel like the underdog even when we expected to win a game. Just a mindset that our team has, just a mindset that our team lives with, just having that underdog mindset. I feel we'll be motivated. We'll come out with the underdog mentality and be ready to play.”

Underdogs, sure. Warriors, definitely.

Comments / 1

Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 8, 2022

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Men's Basketball: No. 15 Alabama at Missouri, Columbia, Mo., 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats. Alabama baseball LHP Jake Leger, who will be debuting on the mound this spring after spending his first two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, took some reps on Friday:
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
BamaCentral

Montana Fouts, Haylie McCleney Make 2022 USA Softball Roster

The 18 softball players representing the United States at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham were announced on Friday morning, and two of the 18 have Alabama ties. Former Alabama all-American and Olympian outfielder Haylie McCleney and current Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts were named to the roster. Within the 18, there are 15 active roster spots and three replacements. McCleney and Fouts are both on the 15-person roster.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama OC Bill O'Brien to Interview with Jacksonville Jaguars Following CFP

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is slated to interview for the head coaching vacancy at the Jacksonville Jaguars next week following the Crimson Tide's appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by John Reid...
NFL
BamaCentral

Faith, Family Help Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor Jr. Overcome Adversity

INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after facing his latest bout of adversity, Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. received a call from his mom. Andrea Ekiyor was in the stands when her son was forced to leave last week’s Cotton Bowl semifinal with a separated shoulder. She fell into her husband’s arms while initially fearing for Emil’s well-being and later felt her heart begin to sink as she imagined the despair that was creeping into his mind at the moment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BamaCentral

Alabama 2023 Targets on the Defensive Front

In recruiting, teams have points of emphasis for each recruiting class. A team may need more offensive firepower, secondary depth, or whatever the case may be. For most teams, a strong defensive front is always a point of emphasis. Playing on the defensive line is a physically demanding task, and many times different players are good at different aspects of the position. There is pass rushing and run stopping, and the goal for defensive linemen is to be able to do both at a high level.
GARDENDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Warriors#American Football
BamaCentral

Which National Championship Stars Chose Between Alabama and Georgia?

Nick Saban and Alabama have been the kings of the college football recruiting world for quite some time. Once Kirby Smart was hired as Georgia's new head coach, the Bulldogs started competing with Alabama for the recruiting title year in and year out. No one has competed with Alabama on the recruiting trail like Georgia has, and as a result of this competition the upcoming National Championship Game will showcase many players whose final decisions came down to either the Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs.
NFL
BamaCentral

Everything Alabama Football Coordinators and Players Said on Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the final time this season, both Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their team's appearance in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia. Alongside O'Brien and Golding were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Bamdemic

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

ASWA Announces Finalists for 2022 Hall of Fame Voting

The Alabama Sports Writers Association proudly makes two announcements in regards to its upcoming 50th Anniversary celebration on June 12 in Birmingham:. 1) The three finalists for Hall of Fame consideration are, in alphabetical order, Cecil Hurt, Mark McCarter and Kevin Scarbinsky. 2) There will be no Hall of Honor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy