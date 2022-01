As office real estate faces daunting questions about long-term demand and growth, one sector has remained optimistic: flex spaces. Flexible office operators WeWork and Launch Workplaces said they experienced strong growth last year as the hybrid work shift led office tenants to seek more flexible options. Experts believe that demand will continue to surge in 2022, and they see traditional office landlords adopting some of the amenities and other offerings that have made coworking spaces popular.

