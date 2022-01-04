Students Return To Southern California Schools Amid COVID-19 Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As the COVID-19 omicron surge accelerates, small businesses across the Bay Area are struggling to keep staff on hand, and the doors open.
“It has been awful,” says Hillary Passman, owner of Devil’s Teeth Baking and Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company. “We have closed our Balboa Devil’s Teeth location for two days. We had to close the brewery one day last week. We are running on skeleton staff, and sending people home as their tests come back positive. It’s pretty bad.”
From restaurants in San Francisco, to book stores in the East Bay, the latest COVID crunch is...
Comments / 0