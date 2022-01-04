ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students Return To Southern California Schools Amid COVID-19 Surge

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools are struggling to balance the...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Teachers Union, Parents Express Concern As Students Return To School Monday Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Secretary of State closing their offices and schools in Cleveland going fully remote for the first week back after the break — Chicago’s top educator says he’s comfortable bringing kids back Monday. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, some parents aren’t comfortable with the CPS approach. While none of the results of that mass testing effort are back yet, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is confident cases will be high, but kids will be safe coming back Monday. There are no changes to his back-to-school approach in Chicago, even as the teacher’s union and some parents feel the surge...
CHICAGO, IL
fox29.com

Area schools opting for in-person or virtual learning amid COVID-19 surge

PHILADELPHIA - A number of school districts in our area are deciding whether to return in-person or to start the New Year virtually. There will be no school for students tomorrow in Lower Merion. Staff will report and there will be an assessment to see if schools need to go virtual or if kids can return in-person Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Students Return To Classrooms Following Holiday Break As COVID-19 Cases Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s back to class for multiple school districts across the region, but it comes at a time while the COVID-19 crisis across the country is worsening, and now it’s impacting students as they start the spring semester. Across the Pittsburgh Public Schools system, a dozen schools will be learning virtually. This is the result of several positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines causing a staffing shortage. Related stories: Pittsburgh Public Schools Shifting 12 Schools To Remote Learning On Monday Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School Moves To Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19 Staffing Issues All of the impacted students will learn through Microsoft Teams and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS LA

Longer COVID-19 Testing Lines, Wait Times At ER, Seen Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test, and overflowing hospitals were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images displayed early in the pandemic. A combination of very sick unvaccinated patients in emergency rooms and hospital workers getting infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant is making for a shortage of frontline workers on the job. “My ER is completely overrun right now. Folks are waiting 21 to 25 hours there to get a bed if they need a bed, and that’s for all patients regardless of whether you have COVID or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Running On Skeleton Staff’ – Bay Area Small Businesses Struggle To Stay Open During COVID-19 Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As the COVID-19 omicron surge accelerates, small businesses across the Bay Area are struggling to keep staff on hand, and the doors open. “It has been awful,” says Hillary Passman, owner of Devil’s Teeth Baking and Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company. “We have closed our Balboa Devil’s Teeth location for two days. We had to close the brewery one day last week. We are running on skeleton staff, and sending people home as their tests come back positive. It’s pretty bad.” From restaurants in San Francisco, to book stores in the East Bay, the latest COVID crunch is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
baltimorefishbowl.com

City students return to the classroom amid omicron surge

Baltimore City students returned to the classrooms Thursday, after a winter break extended by administrators to test staff for COVID amid the omicron surge. School officials have announced new mitigation strategies that some students, parents and teachers say aren’t strong enough. School administrators and their allies had a press...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

West Contra Costa Schools To Require KN-95 Masks For All School Staffers

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Beginning next week, the West Contra Costa Unified School District will require all staff members to wear a medical-grade KN-95 mask while at school sites. The new requirement comes as COVID cases are surging in the Bay Area and the state as well as throughout the country. The announcement from WCCUSD comes days after district staffers and volunteers Sunday distributed 15,000 COVID-19 test kits to families to enable more students to return to school Monday. “Everyone on our school sites deserves to feel safe and informed about COVID-19 and we are always prepared to adapt our safety measures...
RICHMOND, CA
foxillinois.com

Peoria schools add week to winter break amid COVID-19 surge

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois school district has extended students’ winter break by one week to give administrators time to prepare for in-person learning as the omicron variant fuels a surge in COVID-19 cases. Peoria Public Schools said Sunday in a Facebook post that students’ winter...
PEORIA, IL
fox10phoenix.com

Student absentee rates rise amid Arizona COVID-19 virus surge

PHOENIX - Higher than normal student absentee rates were reported Jan. 5 in metro Phoenix, where many school districts resumed classes even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged across Arizona. Officials with the Cartwright Elementary School District that oversees 21 K-8 schools with nearly 15,000 children in greater Phoenix said...
ARIZONA STATE
The Newport Daily News

How is COVID affecting student, teacher absenteeism in Newport County schools? We checked.

Amid the recent surge in COVID cases across the country, three Newport County school districts have seen a drop in teacher and student attendance because of the virus.  On Thursday, Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger said 23% of the district's students were absent the previous day, and about 14 classrooms were without their regular teachers.  "That's a...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Oakland Unified School District Warns Of Potential Sickout By Some Teachers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified School District has warned parents that some teachers may stage what they described as an “illegal sickout” on Friday, as school districts across the Bay Area face staffing shortages during the COVID-19 omicron surge. “We need to be clear: this action – at whichever schools it occurs – is likely to significantly disrupt basic operation and instruction and will negatively impact the safety of students,” according to a district statement Thursday. The principal at Oakland Tech High School, meanwhile, sent a message to parents asking them not to send their children to school. It goes...
OAKLAND, CA
News 12

Gov. Hochul aims to keep kids in school amid COVID-19 surge

Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a new step to keep our children in school. The governor wants to provide every student with a rapid test before returning to school next week. The kits come as the White House prepares to send out 500 million at-home tests to states early next month.
EDUCATION

