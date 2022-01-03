SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

After implementing a coronavirus mandate for health care workers this fall, Rhode Island has now opened an option for COVID-positive health care workers to continue working if their facility is facing a staffing crisis. "Also, facility administrators should be using their clinical judgment in making staffing decisions. For example, a...
Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials including State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver are holding a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19’s impact on the state. Nearly two years after the first...
With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland contends with rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the percentage of residents testing positive is approaching 30%, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
Data released Thursday shows 3,172 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 54 patients since Wednesday. Infections rose by 12,735, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 788,965 since the start of the pandemic. At least 11,809 residents have died of COVID-19 after the state recorded 54 new deaths.
The statewide positivity rate rose to 29.98%, a 1.42% increase in the past 24 hours. That’s compared to 26.88% on...
Lexington is working to safely and effectively distribute vaccinations by partnering with state and local public health officials. More than 74% of all residents have received their first dose or more. Working together, we continue to protect our community at a higher rate than the rest of our nation. Here’s additional information from the Fayette County Health Department.
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested.
According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.
They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group.
These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary.
People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary.
Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others.
Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
Maryland’s Department of Health and the State Department of Education have issued updated guidelines for schools and child care providers on COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus or who is suspected of having COVID-19 — regardless of vaccination status — should stay home for five full days from the time symptoms begin.
A man in his 20s has died with Covid in New South Wales, as the state detected 34,994 new cases on Thursday. The young man, who was from the ACT, was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, NSW Health said on Thursday. He died at St Vincent's Hospital...
The Hoosier State is poised to experience a grim winter of illness and death as the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeps across a population that's barely half vaccinated against the coronavirus. That's the warning issued Wednesday by Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, who predicted the 7,967...
As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our state, health systems are once again feeling the burden. In addition to ongoing concerns due to the lack of ICU and inpatient hospital beds, our emergency departments are being inundated with people wanting to be COVID tested without emergent medical needs, when experiencing more mild COVID-like symptoms. While some of these ED visits may be warranted, others are most appropriate for a COVID testing location, allowing emergency departments to conserve resources.
Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
