AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it’s COVID-19 or just a common cold, more and more people are getting sick this week. As the first week of the year comes to an end, it doesn’t show signs of letting up quite yet. So many are feeling under the weather, demand for medicine is high, and your nearby pharmacy may be in short supply or out of what you need.

AUGUSTA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO