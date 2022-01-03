ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Annual Moonlight Ski Event Being Held at Quarry Park

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAITE PARK -- Cross county ski enthusiasts of all ages can hit the trails at Quarry Park. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: SCSU Athletics, Open Skate and More!

ST. CLOUD -- If you're New Years Resolution is get out more, then check out this weeks central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take the family for an afternoon of ice skating, go to Quarry Park for the annual Moonlight Ski event, catch one of several sporting events happening at St. Cloud State University, enjoy a breakfast with music by the St. Cloud String Quartet, and enjoy the music of Switch at Rollies. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Stearns County, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Sports
Stearns County, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moonlight#Bonfires#Fitzharris Ski Sport#Revolution Cycle Ski
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Not Vaccinated? You May Not Be Welcome Inside These MN Breweries

At least three breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Wednesday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ten Amazing Family-Friendly Experiments for Minnesota’s (Latest) Cold Snap

Well, would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy