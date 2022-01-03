ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators-Kraken game postponed

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senators’ road game against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-related issues with Ottawa’s roster. The NHL announced the postponement on Monday hours after the Senators...

