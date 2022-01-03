Walker Hayes to drop “Drinking Songs” on Friday

“10, nine, eight, seven, six …” I hear, as the broadcast of the famous Times Square New Years eve ball drop plays on my television screen. When the clock hits zero, a wave of cheers erupts, prompting me to celebrate as well, “so long 2021, welcome 2022!” Now, it is the time to reflect on the past year, which although was difficult, also had its fair share of positive moments. Even so, returning to the burden of tests and homework after a holiday season filled with joy has left me wanting just a sprinkle of the Christmas festivities to return to my life. Driving past houses in my neighborhood still sparkling with bright holiday displays, going shopping and hearing “Christmas Without You” by Ava Max in a store and even walking in the hallway of the Main building, still bedecked in hanging multicolored lights on the first day back to school, brings back a sense of nostalgia for the December that has passed. So, before we officially toast to the new year ahead (in a non-alcoholic way of course), why not reminisce and honor the holiday season that has passed one last time through the five best songs to listen to during the holiday season?

