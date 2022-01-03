ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Walker Hayes to drop “Drinking Songs” on Friday

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Hayes is welcoming 2022 with “Drinking Songs.”. The hit singer revealed on social media that he’s dropping a new song titled “Drinking Songs” on Friday. A teaser for the track features a stomping melody of swampy...

wivr1017.com

Walker Hayes Picks Taco Bell As Setting For New ‘AA’ Dance Video

Walker Hayes recently stopped at a fast food restaurant in his native Alabama and took the opportunity to shoot a short video dancing alongside two of his kids to his single “AA.” He posted the clip to social media writing, “Big shout out to @tacobell and the staff in Millbrook for lettin us pop this off.” Walker and his kids took a spot behind the counter to film the video.
THEATER & DANCE
wivr1017.com

Maren Morris To Release New Song On Friday

Maren Morris will release a new song called “Circles Around This Town” on Friday (January 7th). She shared the news on social media earlier this week simply writing, “get lost, get found. Circles Around This Town out Friday.” This will be the first taste of new music off Maren's upcoming album.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Walker Hayes will keep “riding that roller coaster” in 2022, with “big tours” and a new album in the works

As he heads towards the finish line of a banner year, Walker Hayes says that 2022 is looking up. “Next year, we’ve got a lot in store,” the singer says. A viral hitmaker who cruised into the country mainstream with the success of his massive 2021 hit, “Fancy Like,” he’s now got plans to keep the momentum going in just about every way.
CELEBRITIES
wbch.com

"We're prepared": Walker Hayes and family plan to make it to midnight on New Year's Eve

When it comes to New Year's Eve celebrations, Walker Hayes' focus is on family. Walker admits that he doesn't follow food traditions such as eating black-eyed peas, which many people incorporate into their New Year's Eve meal as a symbol of good luck. Instead, the hit singer opts for a "hearty" dish, adding that he's often watching football and has a full house on the holiday with his wife Laney and their six children.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Walker Hayes
seattlepi.com

Hitmaker of the Month: Shane McAnally on Making Hits Click for Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini

Currently, he has four songs on the country radio airplay chart as a songwriter or writer-producer: Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Hometown,” Sam Hunt’s “23,” the Carly Pearce/Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and a fresh entry in the form of Walker Hayes’ “AA.” As Hayes’ executive producer, and as his label head at the Monument Records imprint, McAnally also has a key connection to a fifth song on the chart, a former No. 1 headed into permanent recurrent status — “Fancy Like,” the phenomenon that is unquestionably the biggest country smash of 2021.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Brett Eldredge Drops Surprise Song

Brett Eldredge released a surprise song on Christmas Eve (December 24th) called “Holy Water.” He tapped producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton) for the song. Brett co-wrote the track, which Rolling Stone reports will appear on his next album set for release sometime in 2022. Brett was forced to...
MUSIC
97.9 KICK FM

Walker Hayes Is Writing His First Book

Hot on the heels of his chart-topping hit "Fancy Like" and ringing in the new year on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, Walker Hayes has a fully loaded 2022 ahead of him. In addition to a new album and tour, Hayes will be writing his first book, Glad You're Here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WNCY

Nashville notes

Carly Pearce is performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. Luke Combs is giving away a drumhead from his What You See Is What You Get Tour, signed by him and his band. Fans can like his tweet advertising the drum, or tag a friend, and Luke will pick a winner.
MUSIC
wkml.com

Walker Hayes is Adding “Author’ to His Resume

Walker Hayes has a big year ahead of him in 2022: he’s got a new album, a tour, and now a book coming out. Hayes will be writing his first book titled, Glad You’re Here. The “Fancy Like” singer is collaborating with longtime friend, Craig Cooper, on this new endeavor. The title of the book comes from a line in Hayes’ song “Craig,” which is about Cooper and how he impacted the Hayes family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kfdi.com

Walker Hayes set to release his new book, ‘Glad You’re Here’

Walker Hayes has announced he is writing a new book, Glad You’re Here. The title of the book comes from a line in his 2018 single, “Craig,” which was inspired by his friend Craig Allen Cooper. Throughout his career, Hayes has heavily praised Cooper (who is a pastoral writer), saying he once gave up his own keys to his minivan to help the country singer and his family when they were struggling to make ends meet. The book is said to explore the friendship between the two, sharing the backstory of how they met and how they became neighbors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WNCY

Maddie & Tae let love shine through on “Strangers,” their new song off ‘Through the Madness Vol. 1’

Maddie & Tae returned this Friday with “Strangers,” a new song they’re sharing ahead of the release of Through the Madness Vol. 1. “How were we ever strangers?” the song’s chorus asks. “Seems crazy to me now / Haven’t I known you forever? / ‘Cause the thought of the days without / You and all your love / Have all but disappeared…”
MUSIC
wgxa.tv

Walker Hayes one of 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival headliners

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Walker Hayes was announced Friday morning as the first of three performers to headline the 2022 International Cherry Blossom Festival. This year marks four decades of Cherry Blossom Festivals in Macon. Hayes is scheduled to perform on Saturday, March 19 on the Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage at...
MACON, GA
CMT

Walker Hayes Owes “Fancy Like” Success to God and Smoothie King

Walker Hayes was an alcoholic working at Costco driving a van a friend gave him when he saw songwriter/publisher/producer Shane McAnally in a Smoothie King. He went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and it changed his life. Today Hayes is a sober, happily married father of six with...
RELIGION
harkeraquila.com

Friday Five: Holiday songs

“10, nine, eight, seven, six …” I hear, as the broadcast of the famous Times Square New Years eve ball drop plays on my television screen. When the clock hits zero, a wave of cheers erupts, prompting me to celebrate as well, “so long 2021, welcome 2022!” Now, it is the time to reflect on the past year, which although was difficult, also had its fair share of positive moments. Even so, returning to the burden of tests and homework after a holiday season filled with joy has left me wanting just a sprinkle of the Christmas festivities to return to my life. Driving past houses in my neighborhood still sparkling with bright holiday displays, going shopping and hearing “Christmas Without You” by Ava Max in a store and even walking in the hallway of the Main building, still bedecked in hanging multicolored lights on the first day back to school, brings back a sense of nostalgia for the December that has passed. So, before we officially toast to the new year ahead (in a non-alcoholic way of course), why not reminisce and honor the holiday season that has passed one last time through the five best songs to listen to during the holiday season?
MUSIC

