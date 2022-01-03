ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem Spends Over $400,000 on Bored Ape NFT That Is Supposed to Look Like Him – Report

By Trent Fitzgerald
 4 days ago
NFTs, aka non-fungible tokens, are the latest rage in the digital space and are changing how art is bought, sold and valued on the internet. And it looks like Eminem is really into it. According to a Hypebeast report, published on Sunday (Jan. 2), Em purchased a Bored Ape...

CoinTelegraph

Slim Shady buys Bored Ape ‘EminApe’ NFT for $460K

Marshall Mathers III, better known as Eminem, joined the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” (BAYC) by purchasing one of the nonfungible token (NFT) Bored Apes for $462,000 on OpenSea’s NFT marketplace. Eminem’s Bored Ape depicts a gold chain necklace and khaki army cap that he wears in real life and has been officially added to his portfolio by OpenSea.
CELEBRITIES
zycrypto.com

US Rapper Eminem Splurges Nearly $500K On Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Grammy award-winning rapper, Eminem has purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Eminem has continued to increase his NFT holdings on OpenSea, which now stands at around 15 NFTs. It wraps up a year in NFTs in which the rapper has put his hands in a lot of pies within the ecosystem.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Spends $450K On NFT Of Himself

Eminem has officially jumped into the NFT game, acquiring an exclusive one-of-one "Eminape" design from Bored Ape Yacht Club. According to multiple sources, the Detroit-born hip-hop icon spent over $452,000 (123.45 ETH) on his purchase. With the NFT craze leading us into the new year, it looks like the newly-fledged...
CELEBRITIES
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Ozzy Goes NFT, Eminem Goes Ape, Todd Kramer Loses His Apes

As the NFT profile pic trend continues, so too do the arguments over usage rights, permissions, and who gets to show off their cartoon ape or punk. On Boxing Day, Jillian York, an author and director at digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, noticed her portrait was being used in a new NFT collection called “Cipher Punks.”
INTERNET
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
CELEBRITIES
