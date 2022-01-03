Eminem Spends Over $400,000 on Bored Ape NFT That Is Supposed to Look Like Him – Report

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO