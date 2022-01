Fresh off a Covid-induced pause on their season, which extended back to 2021 (3+ weeks), Ohio State men’s basketball was forced to shake off the rust in Lincoln, Nebraska. One night after a thrilling Rose Bowl victory by the football team, the basketball Buckeyes provided some excitement of their own, sweating out an 87-79 overtime victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The win bumped their overall record to 9-2, but resulted in no change to their standing in the AP poll (No. 13). All-American candidate E.J. Liddell had his struggles after the long layoff, but Malaki Branham and Jamari Wheeler stepped up in a major way.

