Report: 246 Texans died due to February winter storm, including 28 in Travis County

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Texas health officials have added 36 to the death toll from February's winter storm, one that plunged much of the state into frigid, below-freezing conditions that left millions across the state without electricity.

The final report from the Texas Department of State Health Services puts the final death toll at 246. That count includes deaths directly attributable to exposure to extreme temperatures, as well as indirect causes.

Travis County saw the state's second-highest number of fatalities at 28, behind Harris County at 43. Dallas County was third, with 22.

148 of the statewide deaths were directly attributed to the storm, with 146 dying from hypothermia and two dying from frostbite. Another 92 victims were listed as indirectly caused by the storm and its effects, including exacerbation of other pre-existing illnesses, trauma from motor vehicle accidents or falls, carbon monoxide poisoning, or fire.

The victims ranged from less than one year old to 102 years old, officials said, with a majority among white non-Hispanic males age 60 and older. The deaths occurred between February 11 and June 4.