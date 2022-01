Walker Hayes has announced he is writing a new book, Glad You’re Here. The title of the book comes from a line in his 2018 single, “Craig,” which was inspired by his friend Craig Allen Cooper. Throughout his career, Hayes has heavily praised Cooper (who is a pastoral writer), saying he once gave up his own keys to his minivan to help the country singer and his family when they were struggling to make ends meet. The book is said to explore the friendship between the two, sharing the backstory of how they met and how they became neighbors.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO