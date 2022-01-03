Anne Sayre Live Interview Scheduled

After 200 episodes of playing Captain Matt Casey on the NBC drama, Spencer explained why it was a good time for him to exit the show. "This was a difficult decision because I have loved the show from the start but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of and 18 years is a long time," Spencer said in a roundtable interview in October. (The Australian actor starred on House before jumping straight into Chicago Fire.) "I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future … and it was time."

