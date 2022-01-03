ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Sayre Live Interview Scheduled

Soap Opera Digest
 4 days ago

Alan Locher will welcome Anne Sayre (ex-Mitzi, AS THE WORLD...

Anne Sayre
'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
The Biggest TV Show Exits of 2021

After 200 episodes of playing Captain Matt Casey on the NBC drama, Spencer explained why it was a good time for him to exit the show. "This was a difficult decision because I have loved the show from the start but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of and 18 years is a long time," Spencer said in a roundtable interview in October. (The Australian actor starred on House before jumping straight into Chicago Fire.) "I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future … and it was time."
Soap Opera Digest

WORLD TURNS Alum To B&B

Cassandra Creech (ex-Diane, DAYS, 2018; ex-Denise, AS THE WORLD TURNS, 1998-2001) is the newest addition to the B&B canvas, playing Dr. Grace Buckingham, the mother of Paris and Zoe. “I think it was an aligning of the stars because everything just fell into place,” Creech marvels. “I was called in through normal casting, and I had a good chemistry read with Diamond [White, Paris] and the rest is history. Here I am, and I’ve got to say, it is extraordinary being here.” Look for her to first air on January 10.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
extratv

Sinéad O'Connor Announces Death of Son: 'May No One Follow His Example'

"Nothing Compares 2 U" singer Sinéad O'Connor has made a tragic announcement — her missing son has died by suicide. "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she announced late Friday on Twitter. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Vibe

Watch Remy Ma's Debut On ABC's 'Queens' As Lady Z

Warning: Multi-episode spoilers ahead  Last November while guest co-hosting on The Wendy Williams Show, Remy Ma revealed that she joined the cast of ABC’s Queens. Following a three-week hiatus, the rapper finally appeared in the highly-anticipated return episode, “Bars,” which aired on Tuesday (Jan. 4) night. The Bronx femcee plays Zadie a.k.a. Lady Z— “one of the coldest female emcees in Hip-Hop history” and a rival to Brandy’s character, Naomi/Xplicit Lyrics, who now works at the local grocery store after an assault involving her producer knocked her once-thriving career off its pedestal and resulted in her being blackballed. Episode 9 of the hit drama...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

