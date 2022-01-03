ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young mother, daughter hit by car and left to die near Tarentum Bridge

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
TARENTUM, Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area family is seeking justice and answers after a young mother and her daughter were hit by a car and left to die near the Tarentum Bridge.

“Why? Why didn’t you stop? Why didn’t you care enough to get out of your vehicle to check on the people that you hit? Why did you feel it was OK to leave a mother and her child?” said Lanae Manley Jackson.

Lanae Manley Jackson keeps asking those questions to herself repeatedly.

Her sister — 26-year-old Lyric Jackson and niece, 9-year-old Symia Jackson — were run down by a driver on Dec. 30 while crossing the road.

The hit-and-run accident happened at East 7th Avenue and Ross Street in Tarentum around 6 p.m.

The impact of the crash was so strong that Lyric was sent flying 8 feet into the air and was initially thought to be dead.

“Just the fact that — ya know I have to think about her going up in the air and taking that hard hit, is so heartbreaking,” said Jackson.

People passing by stopped what they were doing, performed CPR and called 911.

“She was not expected to make it. If those good Samaritans did not start doing CPR on my sister, she would not be here fighting now.”

“She’s not breathing on her own. She’s fighting. She’s fighting very hard.”

Both Lyric and Symia were rushed to area hospitals for treatment.

Little Symia is in a neck brace and dealing with severe physical and emotional trauma.

Lyric is still at the hospital in critical condition with brain bleeding.

Allegheny County police confirm to Channel 11 that the case is still under investigation.

Lanae hopes by sharing this story, someone will come forward and realize how precious life is and the hurt they have caused.

“For you to leave a mother and a child on the side of the road, not stop or anything, just to check on who you hit is just beyond me. It’s disgusting.”

If you have any information about this hit-and-run accident, call the police. In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe page for the victims’ hospital bills.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 19

Dee Bearce
4d ago

as many people go through there on any given day, you would think someone saw the make/model and color of the car. C'mon people ya need to speak up! Continued prayers for this mama and daughter🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
16
Shadowfax
3d ago

My prayers for a full recovery to both of the victims. Maybe the driver was drunk or driving under suspension, regardless how heartless for them not to attempt to help them immediately. Auto body Shops should Report front end damage around that time. Pay attention to your neighbors car, also. Somebody knows something, they need to do the right thing!

Reply
7
Gaunifi
4d ago

I've been praying for them. The driver will be caught. There are cameras everywhere. Throw the book at the driver!

Reply
10
 

