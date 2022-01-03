ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

“Vaxxed and boosted” Whoopi Goldberg absent from ‘The View’ after testing positive for COVID-19

By Stephen Iervolino
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday’s installment of ABC’s The View, co-host Joy Behar announced that Whoopi Goldberg wouldn’t be appearing on the show for a spell, after testing positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break. “Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild,” Behar assured...

southernillinoisnow.com

OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
Vulture

Bari Weiss Is One of The View’s Potential Meghan McCain Replacements

The monkey’s paw that Joy Behar keeps on her nightstand to hold her reading glasses just curled a gnarled finger. According to Politico’s Playbook newsletter, ABC’s The View is still shopping around for a conservative co-chair to replace Meghan McCain. Sources say View mainstays Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin are tired of the revolving door of conservative substitute teachers popping in for short stints. The show has already tried Condoleezza Rice and Alyssa Farah, among others. And apparently McCain has really, really hard shoes to fill. A spokesperson for The View told Vulture that in 2022, the show will “continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the New Year,” the statement concludes. A spokesperson also confirmed that among upcoming the show’s Rent-the-Runway of less-left-leaning voices is Farah, Lisa Ling (who co-hosted the show from 1999 to 2002), and Bari Weiss.
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
Shine My Crown

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for Covid-19: ‘Stay Masked and Vaxxed’

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o is urging everyone to get vaccinated and to wear their masks, after she tested positive for Covid-19. “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness,” she tweeted along with the hashtag #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.
