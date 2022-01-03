Mount Washington's summit is getting warmer, per new analysis

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join us to hike Mount Monadnock on New Year's Day 2022. Even though the mountain only stands at about 3,100 feet, its "above tree-line" summit is exposed to everything Mother Nature has to offer. We will hike approximately 5 miles and gain about 1,600 feet elevation at a moderate pace. Full winter gear including snowshoes/traction will likely be required to navigate the ledges and rock scrambles on our proposed route. Participants will have attended one of the WHP instructional trips this season or have prior winter hiking experience. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

