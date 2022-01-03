ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington's summit is getting warmer, per new analysis

By The Associated Press
WBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis of meteorological data collected atop the Northeast’s highest peak shows statistically significant warming taking place on Mount...

www.wbur.org

Related
Tri-City Herald

Watch aerial video of flooding on I-5 in Washington state

Aerial video from KIRO 7 shows intense flooding in Lewis County on Friday leaving I-5 closed. The flooding impacted several homes and left some people stranded on their cars. I-5 is closed between mileposts 88 in Thurston County and 68 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Fortune

The ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is in danger of collapse—potentially ominous news for cities like New Orleans, New York, and Bangkok

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Scientists this week announced that a massive Antarctic ice sheet that is helping to hold back what is colloquially known as “the Doomsday Glacier” is fracturing. Its melting would raise global sea levels by more than two feet, inundating many coastal areas. If that sounds bad, well, it is.
EARTH SCIENCE
NBC News

Flooding in Washington state shuts down interstate, forces evacuations

A man in Washington state was presumed dead Friday in flooding caused by heavy rains and snowmelt that closed an interstate and prompted evacuations, officials said. The 72-year-old man went outside in Cosmopolis in western Washington on Friday morning to move his car to higher ground and did not return, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle is thought to have been swept away, the agency said.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Doomsday glacier is heading for dramatic change

The Thwaites glacier is one of the fastest changing glaciers in Antarctica, contributing as much as four percent of global sea level rise today. The huge, Florida-sized glacier – also known as the “Doomsday glacier” due to its recent tendency to disintegrate – faces dramatic changes in the next decade. It is already dumping 50 billion ton of ice into the ocean each year.
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Believe There's an Enormous Supervolcano Hiding Underneath Alaska

Located on Alaska's south coast, the Aleutian Islands are a group of volcanic islands home to 44 volcanoes. Across the North Pacific, the island chain features a unique, arching land shape that reaches the Russian shore. There is a supervolcano beneath these islands, and these volcanic islands might be one...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Heavy Snow Leads To Very Dangerous Conditions In Colorado’s Mountains

(CBS4) – The heavy snowfall Colorado got on Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains has led to a very dangerous situation in the backcountry. An image of snow in Summit County on Thursday morning (credit: CBS) Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered snow slides are also likely. It is recommended to avoid travel on and under steep slopes. At this time travel in backcountry terrain is not recommended. Many areas received more than a foot of snow. #CAICSummit CON(3of5) You can trigger an avalanche in wind-drifted snow that can step down to weak layers deep in the snowpack. Avoid drifted snow found below ridgelines, on the sides of gullies, and around rock outcroppings on easterly slopes. https://t.co/9vJme1X5zb pic.twitter.com/BtRHhPR3j6 — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) January 6, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
seattlepi.com

1 missing in Pacific Northwest flooding, slides

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest on Friday, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains. A 72-year-old man never returned after leaving his residence to move his car to higher...
OLYMPIA, WA
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still Grim

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...
DENVER, CO
WRIC TV

How much snow will we get this year in Virginia?

As Virginia recovers from its first major snowstorm of the year, the StormTracker8 weather team has answers to your pressing questions:. How many more snowstorms can we expect? Will it be an above average year for snowfall? A below average year for snowfall? Will this year be similar to last year?
VIRGINIA STATE
outdoors.org

WHP: New Year's Day on Mount Monadnock (Level 1)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join us to hike Mount Monadnock on New Year's Day 2022. Even though the mountain only stands at about 3,100 feet, its "above tree-line" summit is exposed to everything Mother Nature has to offer. We will hike approximately 5 miles and gain about 1,600 feet elevation at a moderate pace. Full winter gear including snowshoes/traction will likely be required to navigate the ledges and rock scrambles on our proposed route. Participants will have attended one of the WHP instructional trips this season or have prior winter hiking experience. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
